Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

87 million and a volume of 3,618.99 thousand units by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.04% by volume during 2022-2027



The usage of Lithium-ion technology is particularly gaining prominence in the robotic lawn mower market in Europe since they are eco-friendly, compact, and lightweight and eliminate the use of the cord. Barrier recognition systems, lawn mapping, and lawn memory technologies are emerging in the European robotic lawn mower industry. The increasing demand for the product in Europe can be attributed to the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for performing day-to-day activities with higher efficiency and ease. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of smartphones and wireless devices coupled with applications for controlling robotic lawnmowers has propelled the market growth in Europe.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe robotic lawn mower market –



• Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs

• Internet Shaping End-User Purchasing Behavior

• Advancement in Technologies (AI, Sensors, GPS)

• Development of Smart Cities

• Lower Operating Cost of Robotic Lawn Mowers



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The increase in preference towards green spaces and green roofs is expected to be a major driver in the autonomous mowers market in Europe.

• End-users are increasingly using online platforms to compare product prices and features. Thus, vendors are recommended to increase their presence on eCommerce platforms to increase their product sales and brand visibility.

• Equipment with sensors that promote convenience is increasingly becoming popular among the population. Remote lawn mowers with sensors are popular because of their safety and user ease. For instance, if the mower runs into objects such as children or pets, it makes them reverse or choose another direction.

• The government’s initiative to invest in smart city projects in different countries is going to drive growth in the industry. This will drive individuals towards automation and higher dependence on products that incorporate IoT and ML technologies, contributing to product growth. For instance, in 2021, London and other European partner cities planned an investment of nearly USD 303 million to develop smart technologies.

• France had the third-largest share in Europe robotic lawn mower market. Initiatives such as the development of 74 acres of public gardens, 200 re-vegetation projects, educational farms, and renovation of parks and gardens will drive the demand for robotic lawnmowers across the country.



EUROPE ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET SEGMENTS



• Lawn Area

• Technology

• End-user

• Geography



EUROPE ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET SEGMENTATION

• In 2021, robotic lawn mowers for small-sized lawns dominated the market with an incremental growth of USD 556.94 million. Small-sized mowers are increasingly gaining traction from the residential sector due to the growing interest among individuals in expanding the green spaces across their residential facilities. The large-sized lawn segment will grow with the highest CAGR. This growth is attributed to several counties’ governments increasingly spending on sports arenas to encourage citizens’ participation.

• Non-smart robotic lawnmowers dominated the market with more than 60% share. But the market share of non-smart models is expected to erode due to smart models’ increasing popularity. Vendors such as Husqvarna, Ambrogio, among others, have already launched their smart models in the industry.



Market Segmentation by Lawn Area



• Small Sized

• Medium Sized

• Large Sized



Market Segmentation by Technology



• Non-Smart

• Smart



Market Segmentation by End-User



• Residential

• Golf Courses & Sport Arenas

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Others



Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS



• Germany: In 2021, Germany accounted for the largest portion of the automatic lawn mower market share. Several sports events are lined up for 2022, which are expected to push the country’s demand for autonomous robotic lawn mowers. For instance, indoor field hockey, which is scheduled in January 2022 in Hamburg, is expected to drive the demand in the upcoming years.

• UK: UK government’s increasing focus on sustainability will drive the industry demand in the country. In November 2020, the government offered a detailed plan to focus on clean energy, minimizing emissions, and environmental protection. This will provide growth opportunities to the robotic lawn mower market as these are more energy-efficient than their traditional counterparts.

• Sweden: Sweden witnessed the fastest growth rate in the robotic lawn mower market. This growth is attributed to the expansion of the residential sector across the country. Also, the high labor cost in the country will drive demand for self mowing lawnmowers.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• Germany

• Sweden

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Netherlands

• Finland

• Poland

• Denmark

• Norway

• Belgium

• Switzerland

• Austria



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key players are Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, Robert Bosch Gmbh, STIGA S.p.A, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.A.

• The industry has witnessed the entry of several new vendors in recent years due to impressive demand in the European region. The competition among these companies has intensified, leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market.



Key Vendors



• Honda Power Equipment

• Husqvarna Group

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• STIGA S.p.A

• Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.A



Other Prominent Vendors



• Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

• Briggs & Stratton

• Deere & Company

• E.Zicom

• Greenworks Tools

• iRobot

• Lineatielle S.R.L

• Milagrow HumanTech

• Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd

• Stanley Back & Decker

• STIHL

• The Kobi Company

• The Toro Company

• Volta

• WIPER SRL

• Yamabiko Europe

• Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., Ltd



