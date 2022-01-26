The artificial turf market is expected to reach a volume of 2863.56 million square feet and a revenue of USD 12.68 billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Turf Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223307/?utm_source=GNW

68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.75% by revenue during the forecast period.



The emergence of hybrid technology and artificial turf with anti-bacterial properties & natural components, including cork and others, is leading to the development of the market. The growth is attributed to the constant innovation by the artificial turf players in the market and the development of an upgraded product with better features and functionality. The application of the product is no longer limited to just sports but has expanded to other areas like landscaping purposes for indoor and outdoor settings. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing the usage of biodegradable materials to develop eco-friendly solutions. Moreover, the advent of recyclable products and customized products offers significant growth opportunities to the top artificial turf manufacturers in the industry.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the artificial turf market –



• R&D Activities and Advancement in Technologies

• Growing Need for Environmental Protection

• Increasing Participation in Sports

• Cost-Effectiveness in Long Run

• Greater Resiliency in All Weather Conditions



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Increasing the participation of women will positively impact the artificial turf industry growth Special initiatives are being taken to encourage women’s participation in sports. For instance, the UK government is implementing several initiatives, such as organizing women’s sports conferences to create awareness about the benefits of sports and fitness activities.

• The low maintenance cost of artificial turf as it eliminates the need for pesticides, fertilizers, and irrigation, is driving demand in the artificial grass market. Artificial turf does not require mowing, eliminating the need to purchase expensive lawnmowers.

• The property of Artificial turfs to withstand extreme weather conditions is driving the global artificial grass turf market. For instance, artificial turf prevents the sports arena from getting muddy in the rainy season, while it prevents grass freezing in winters.



ARTIFICIAL TURF MARKET SEGMENTS



The artificial turf market is segmented by-



• Installation Type

• Fiber Base Material

• Application

• Infill Material

• Pile Height

• Distribution Channel

• Geography



ARTIFICIAL TURF MARKET SEGMENTATION

• The global artificial turf market for flooring installation will witness an absolute growth of 52.76% during the forecast period. The development is attributed to the expanding artificial turf installation on flooring across various areas. Also, the government of different developing countries such as China, India, and others is increasingly making investments to construct public parks and recreational facilities, which is expected to push the demand for artificial turf for flooring installation.

• Polyethylene-based artificial turf is non-porous, preventing it from holding odors, making it one of the best artificial turf on the market. It also allows to quickly wash down the waste, thereby avoiding the growth of bacteria. It can also enable the turf to withstand higher temperatures and is suitable for high-traffic areas. Therefore, it is gaining high prominence in various sports fields that are highly intense such as football, rugby, and others.



Market Segmentation by Installation Type



• Flooring

• Wall Cladding



Market Segmentation by Fiber Base Material



• Polyethylene

• Nylon

• Polypropylene



Market Segmentation by Application



• Contact Sports

• Non-Contact Sports

• Commercial

• Residential



Market Segmentation by Infill Material



• Petroleum Based

• Plant & Mineral Based

• Sand Based



Market Segmentation by Pile Height



• Long (>40mm

• Medium (20-40mm)

• Short (<20mm)



Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS



• Europe: European region accounted for the highest share in the artificial turf industry. The high share is attributed to the wide adoption of the product among various end-users such as hospitality, airports, corporate offices, and others. The aviation sector is also supporting the industry across the region. The presence of many airports and the construction of new ones are expected to boost product demand.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Russia

o France

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o Rest of APAC

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key players in the artificial turf industry are Controlled Products, Shaw Industries, SportGroup, Tarkett, TenCate Grass Group, and Victoria PLC.

• The key players heavily invest in research and development to launch innovative products. Tarkett has over 150 employees dedicated to the R&I center, one of the largest artificial turf companies.

• Fostering partnerships with other vendors in high-demand regions will benefit smaller vendors in the market.



Key Vendors



• Controlled Products

• Shaw Industries

• SportGroup

• Tarkett

• TenCate Grass

• Victoria PLC



Other Prominent Vendors



• Act Global

• CCGrass

• Creative Recreation Solutions (CRS)

• Diamond Artificial Grass

• ForeverLawn®

• Global Syn-Turf

• K&B JUNWOO

• Matrix® Turf

• Nurteks

• RhinoTurf® Synthetic Turf

• SIS Pitches

• Sports & leisure Group

• Soccer Grass

• Tru-lawn

• ForestGrass



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. What is the market size of the global artificial turf market?

2. What are the key trends driving artificial turf sales?

3. Who are the leading players in the artificial turf industry?

4. Why is demand for rubber infill materials high in the Artificial turf industry?

What is the demand outlook for the North American artificial turf market?

