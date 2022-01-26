Technical Films Market to reach US$ ~47.4 Bn by 2027 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global technical films market is anticipated to reach a value higher than US$ 47.4 Bn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of around US$ 36.6 Bn in 2022. The global technical films market is projected to grow at a high value CAGR of 5.3% throughout the period of assessment 2022-2027



Market Size 2022 US$ 36.6 Bn Market Size 2027 US$ 47.4 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2027) 5.3% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E) 43.5%

A new research publication titled “Technical Films Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2021) and Opportunity Assessment (2022-2027)” by Future Market Insights covers various market acumen on developments, trends, key players, growth drivers and forecasts across important regions. A detailed market segmentation is carried out that explores every angle of the global market for technical films.

Global Technical Films Market: Aspects Impacting Growth

Expanding demand for packaged food triggering the demand for technical films, sustained growth in building and construction, increasing demand for anti-fog films for fresh produce applications, growing inclination towards high performance surface protection material, growing emphasis on manufacturing of smaller pack size barrier packaging and staggering growth in the electronics market are pushing the growth of the global technical films market.

However, lack of competency in manufacturing technology for technical films and non-availability of feed stock coupled with shortage of technological equipment and machinery for flexible barrier packaging are posing hindrances to the global market’s growth.

Global Technical Films Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global technical films market is segmented on the basis of film type, end use industry, material type, thickness type and region.

By film type , the barrier film segment is estimated to reach a huge valuation of more than US$ 22 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. The safety and security film segment is projected to grow at a comparatively high value CAGR of 6.5% during the period of forecast.

, the barrier film segment is estimated to reach a huge valuation of more than US$ 22 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. The safety and security film segment is projected to grow at a comparatively high value CAGR of 6.5% during the period of forecast. By end use industry , the food and beverage segment is expected to be the largest in terms of market share and is likely to dominate the global market. The building and construction segment is poised to significantly contribute to the market value of the global technical films market.

, the food and beverage segment is expected to be the largest in terms of market share and is likely to dominate the global market. The building and construction segment is poised to significantly contribute to the market value of the global technical films market. By material type , the polypropylene segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace to register a value CAGR of 6.6% during the period of forecast. The polyethylene segment is expected to reflect a high market valuation by the end of the year of assessment.

, the polypropylene segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace to register a value CAGR of 6.6% during the period of forecast. The polyethylene segment is expected to reflect a high market valuation by the end of the year of assessment. By thickness type , 50-100 microns are largely preferred. This segment is expected to have a large market share and is estimated to reach a value more than US$ 17 Bn by the end of 2027.

, 50-100 microns are largely preferred. This segment is expected to have a large market share and is estimated to reach a value more than US$ 17 Bn by the end of 2027. By region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is a highly lucrative regional market presenting huge growth opportunities for technical films. The technical film market in the APEJ region is anticipated to reach a high market valuation and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the period of forecast.



Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2027 Historical Data Available for 2012-2021 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value and Tonnes for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, U.K., Russia, Poland, China, India, GCC Countries, and South Africa Key Segments Covered Film Type, Material, Thickness Type, End Use Industry, and Region Key Companies Profiled • The Mondi Group plc



• Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG



• Klöckner Pentaplast Group



• Selenis Portugal S.A.



• Polifilm GmbH



• Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd



• Vizelpas



• Bioplast



• HYPAC Packaging Pte Ltd



• Perlen Packaging AG



• HAFLIGER Film Spa



• Idealplast Srl



• Cassioli Srl



• Kuhne Anlagenbau GmbH

Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Global Technical Films Market: Competitive Scenario

The global technical films market research report covers analysis on key players in the market. The companies such as Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Borealis AG, Selenis Portugal S.A., Vizelpas, Floter Verpackungs Service GmbH, HYPAC Packaging Pte Ltd., Bioplast, Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd., Polifilm GmbH, Perlen Packaging AG, HAFLIGER Film Spa, Kuhne Anlagenbau GmbH, Idealplast Srl and Cassioli Srl are profiled in this research report.

