The cell and gene therapy market size was valued at USD 4.99 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 36.92 billion by 2027

92 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 39.62 % during the forecast period



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the cell and gene therapy market –



• Merger & Acquisition

• Expansion of Manufacturing Plants & Technological Advancement

• Expanding Application for Cell & Gene Therapies

• Growing Demand for CAR T- Cell Therapies

• New Products Approvals & Increasing Pipeline Products



In the cell and gene therapy field, gene therapy gathered the pace last from 2 decades because of the discovery of several genes responsible for mutation in various diseases. The advancement in the cell & gene therapy field and innovative technologies give the new era for biological therapeutics. Also, PRIME Designation and marketing authorization for products provide a new opportunity for the manufacturer’s financing and revenue generation.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• As per the American Society of Cell + Gene Therapy report in 2021, increasing the number of cellular and gene therapy products, application rate and products in clinical trials drive the market growth.

• As per the Dive Biopharma report 2021, biotech companies who actively engaged in regenerative medicines and therapies reported USD 14 billion funding only in six months of 2021 which was reported to be USD 19.9 billion for the overall year.



CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKET SEGMENTS



Cell and gene therapy market is segmented on the basis of-



• Therapy type

• Application

• End-users

• Geography



CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKET SEGMENTATION

• Increasing application of gene therapies in diseases diagnosis and rapidly growing new drugs applications will give new market space in upcoming years. In 2020, around USD 2.3 billion funding was reported only from private companies for gene therapies. By 2025, the FDA is expected to approve 10?20 products each year, driving the global cell and gene therapy manufacturing market.

• In 2020, Medicine in Development Report 2020, around 176 products were reported in cancer therapies in development procedures.



Market segmentation by Therapy Type



• Gene Therapy

• Cell Therapy



Market segmentation by Application



• Oncology

• Genetic Disorders

• Dermatology Disorders

• Musculoskeletal Disorders

• Others



Market segmentation by End-Users



• Hospitals

• Cancer Care Centers

• Wound Care Centers

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK



• North America: High economic status and high expenditure on healthcare services drive the cell and gene therapy market in North America. National Health Institutes, industries, academic institutes, and hospitals are the significant contributors of sponsorship and financial funding for cell and gene therapy products.

• Europe: The increasing funding for cell and gene therapy drives the cell and gene therapy market growth consistently in Europe. Around USD 2.6 billion financings were reported in Europe for CGTs in 2020, which increased by 103% compared to previous years. In the cell therapy segment, USD 1.8 billion and in gene therapy, USD 2.3 billion funding accounted in 2020, which increased by 196% and 111% growth respectively



Market segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key players in the cell and gene therapy market are Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Smith Nephew, Amgen, Organogenesis, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), Dendreon, Vericel, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

• An increasing number of mergers and acquisitions gives new potential to market growth. Gilead Sciences acquired Kite Pharma in 2020. Also, Novartis acquired Avexis in 2018, and Smith & Nephew acquired Osiris Therapeutics.



Key Vendors



• Gilead sciences

• Novartis

• Smith Nephew (Osiris Therapeutic)

• Amgen

• Organogenesis

• Roche (Spark Therapeutics)

• Dendreon

• Vericel

• Bristol-Myers Squibb



Other Prominent Vendors



• Abeona Therapeutics

• APAC Biotech Pvt Ltd

• Alnylam

• Allovir

• Tego Sciences

• Avita Medical

• Anterogen

• AnGes Inc.

• BioSolution Co. Ltd.

• Cheisi Farmaceutici

• CollPlant

• CO.DON

• Corestem

• Bluebird Bio Inc

• Biosolution

• Stempeutics Research

• GC Cell

• Sanofi

• Gensight biologics

• Human Stem Cells Institute

• JW CreaGene Co. Ltd

• JCR Pharmaceuticals

• Japan Tissue Engineering (J-TEC)

• Kolon TissueGene

• Medipost

• MolMed

• Nuvasive Inc.

• Nipro Corporation

• Orchard Therapeutics

• Orthocell

• Pfizer

• Pharmicell

• Sibiono Genetech

• Shanghai Sunway Biotech

• RMS Regenerative Medical System

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company

• Terumo



Upcoming Vendors



• Biomarin Pharmaceutical

• Bellicum Pharmaceutical

• Castle Creek Biosciences Inc

• Libella Gene Therapeutics

• CARsgen Therapeutics

• Hrain Biotechnology Co. Ltd

• Helixmith

• Krystal Biotech Inc.

• JW Therapeutic

• Poseida Therapeutics



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the global cell & gene therapy market?

2. What are the latest trends in the cell & gene therapy market?

3. Who are the key players in the cell & gene therapy market?

4. Which region has the highest share in the cell & gene therapy market?

5. Who are the end-users of the cell & gene therapy market?

