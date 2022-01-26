WalkMe Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. WalkMe will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its business and financial performance.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://ir.walkme.com

Dial-in: US Toll Free: (800) 289-0720; International: +972 3376-2182; Passcode 7745495

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.walkme.com .

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

