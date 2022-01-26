SokuSwap Rolls Out New Features and High APR Liquidity Pools to Bring Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to the Masses

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SokuSwap, a decentralized exchange that lives on both the Ethereum network and the Binance Smart Chain, today announces the addition of exciting new features that crypto investors are beginning to flock to. SokuSwap is the world’s first and only multichain decentralized exchange (DEX) that combines automated market maker (AMM) smart contracts, limit orders, staking pools, farms, a token swap, fiat currency onboarding and live chat for assisting new users.



SokuSwap is positioned to onboard the next big wave of DeFi and web3 enthusiasts by providing a welcoming and helpful community, high APR pools and farms, and excellent functionality for experienced traders.

The platform is decentralized and so is the community. SokuSwap enjoys a robust community on Telegram, where members self-moderate to help new users thrive and encourage healthy, productive communication. The community is diverse and truly global with members all over the world.

Those new to crypto trading can easily access the mobile or desktop versions of the SokuSwap Exchange at https://www.sokuswap.org . The website will guide users through the setup of their MetaMask or TrustWallet so they can begin trading on the DEX.

Those who are already experienced traders may go straight to the DEX at https://app.sokuswap.finance . Once on the exchange, users should click the “connect wallet” button in the upper right corner, and then they may commence staking or farming tokens on SokuSwap.

About SokuSwap

SokuSwap uses automated market maker (AMM) smart contracts to create liquidity pools of both ERC-20 tokens and BEP-20 tokens. This allows users to trade using an algorithm versus an order book used on conventional exchanges. Prices are determined using the formula x∗y=k (any number of X tokens and Y tokens are in an equation to always maintain the invariant that x∗y=k for some constant k). This ensures reserves stay in relative equilibrium. SokuSwap reserves are pooled among liquidity providers who supply the exchange with tokens in exchange for a share of the transaction fee. SokuSwap utilizes registry contracts to facilitate an exchange between different currencies. The system mechanics ensure trades between cryptocurrencies are based on their relative supply. The platform is easy to use, supports privacy and offers lower gas fees than most exchanges. SokuSwap is designed for traders and performs exceptionally well as a component of other smart contracts that require guaranteed on-chain liquidity.

The SOKU Token also functions as a Decentralized Governance Token that allows holders to vote on upcoming upgrades. SokuSwap is a decentralized exchange made for the people, run by the people and governed by the people. Holders have the ability to vote on what changes/upgrades they think the team of developers should make first.

Tokenomics

Name: SOKU

Blockchain: BSC and ETH

Total token supply: 222,222,222

Symbol: SOKU

Type: BEP-20

https://t.me/SokuSwap

