Genasys Inc. Selected to Power Nationwide Public Warning System for Slovenia

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that Slovenia selected Genasys' National Emergency Warning System (NEWS) to help keep more than 2 million residents and 3 million annual visitors safe and informed during emergencies and other critical events.



Slovenia will deploy Genasys' next generation NEWS software that supports and transmits Location-based SMS and Cell Broadcast alerts for regional and countrywide public warning. Slovenia will utilize NEWS to ensure the country meets the Article 110 European Electronic Communications Code requirements to implement and launch a comprehensive public warning system.

"We are honored to have been selected to power Slovenia's nationwide Public Warning system," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. "We'll be working with the Department of Defense of Slovenia, the Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief, and Slovenia's mobile telecom operators on the rapid implementation of the system.

"NEWS leverages existing telecom infrastructure to reach everyone within an at-risk geographic area with no opt-in required," Mr. Danforth added. "The powerful geo-location capabilities of NEWS empower emergency management officials to send hyper-specific instructions to populations in danger and monitor shelter-in-place compliance and evacuation progress."

In addition to Location-based SMS and Cell Broadcast alerting, the NEWS Public Warning system will include a mobile application for Slovenia's residents and visitors to receive geo-located warnings on Android and iOS phones. NEWS will also enable alerts and warnings through TV, radio, digital signage, social networks, and email.

"NEWS’ advanced, container-based architecture is built to support future emergency warning system requirements, including 5G," Mr. Danforth continued. "NEWS is fully compliant with data privacy regulations and empowers public safety agencies to send alerts to any mobile phone in near real time without sharing names, phone numbers, or other personal data."

Mr. Danforth concluded, "This contract with Slovenia, and our on-going contracts with mobile network operators in Australia that have resulted in more than 180 million SMS emergency notifications sent through NEWS since 2012, have Genasys well-positioned for additional Public Warning system business in the EU and in other areas of the world."

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.