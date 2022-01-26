Cannabis Global CEO Discusses Corporate Momentum in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC Pink: CBGL) to discuss the Company’s rapid growth and competitive advantages in the cannabis market.



Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Cannabis Global CEO Arman Tabatabaei dives into the Company’s financial performance and expectations for the current quarter.

“We're pretty proud of the way we've been able to conduct business over the past couple of quarters, as it's very clear that we're growing at a very good pace,” he says, referencing strong growth in revenues and total assets.

The interview also highlights the new products and strategies that lend weight to Cannabis Global’s position as a competitive cannabis innovator.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/january-2022-interview-cannabis-global-cbgl/.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

