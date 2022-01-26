Synaptics Delivers First True Wireless Docking Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced the Gemini reference design that delivers the world’s first true Wi-Fi 6/6E wireless docking experience for notebook and laptop PC users. Gemini comprises a unique suite of tightly coupled Synaptics hardware and software elements that securely connect with a docking station or wirelessly enabled monitor when brought within a preset range. It does so with full dual-4K display capability and ultra-low latency that is indistinguishable from wired connections. Gemini was demonstrated at CES 2022.



“The game-changing experience that Gemini presents derives from Synaptics’ approach to innovation that makes the end-user experience central to all product development,” said Saleel Awsare, SVP and GM of Synaptics’ PC and Peripherals Division. “With Gemini, we’re providing a new way to untether universal connectivity and enhance productivity for nomads in a hybrid work environment that will finally realize the vision of a complete clean-desk experience.”

The suite of hardware and software elements are:

The BCM43752 Wi-Fi 6/6E radio

The DL-1950 video interface IC with DisplayLink TM dynamic graphics compression technology that automatically adjusts based on available bandwidth under ever-changing RF conditions

dynamic graphics compression technology that automatically adjusts based on available bandwidth under ever-changing RF conditions A Synaptics-developed Media Agnostic USB (MA-USB) interface that allows all devices to connect to the dock side while managing messaging over Wi-Fi

The VS641 network processor system on chip (SoC) that manages the radios and performs the MA-USB virtualization

A Wireless Dock Connection Manager that works with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to ensure a seamless and secure connection when the user is within range



“Wireless docking that is secure, intuitive, and additive to productivity has proven elusive, but its time has come,” said Patrick Moorhead, President, Moor Insights & Strategy. “Pervasive high-speed wireless, combined with nomadic work-from-anywhere employees, have made frictionless hoteling and hybrid offices an increasingly critical part of the future enterprise IT infrastructure. It’s just waiting for the right mix of technologies to make wireless docking secure and reliable. The Gemini platform appears to have that mix and may kickstart a whole new approach to PC and portable device connectivity.”

Gemini initially focuses on notebook PC docking, but the technology is applicable across a wide range of applications such as tablets, gaming, and virtual reality (VR), that require point-to-point, high-fidelity, multi-stream video over wireless, thereby opening a much larger potential market for Synaptics.

The potential of wireless docking has already been highlighted through industry blogs and awards, such as Concept Flow and CESTM 2022. Synaptics is now building out the vision from a technology enablement perspective with the Gemini reference design, which was also demonstrated at CES.

Availability:

The Gemini wireless dock reference design is available now.

See more: https://bit.ly/3HI26xA

Learn more: contact your local Synaptics sales representative.

About Synaptics Incorporated:

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

Synaptics, and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

