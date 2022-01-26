ManTech Awarded $88 Million Task Order for Combat Weapons Systems Support by Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) has awarded ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) a five-year $88 million IDIQ task order to provide Test and Evaluation (T&E) support for U.S. Navy weapons and combat systems.



Under this successful recompete, ManTech will provide comprehensive T&E for software programs and safety certification of U.S. Navy weapons and combat systems programs, including the Aegis Combat System, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) System, Ship Self-Defense System (SSDS) Aircraft Carrier – Nuclear Propulsion (CVN), Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and Zumwalt class guided missile destroyers (DDG 1000). ManTech will provide technical mission analysis and engineering expertise for naval ships and sites worldwide, as required.

“Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren’s continued reliance on ManTech is recognition of our deep bench strength and exceptional teams of test and evaluation experts,” said David Hathaway, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the company’s Defense Sector. “When it comes to total dedication to the customer mission, we work at speed to deliver T&E that ensures top performance of U.S. Navy combat platforms now and in the future.”

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 53 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

