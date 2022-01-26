Aemetis Completes 7-mile Pipeline to Transport Biogas from Five Dairy Digesters to RNG Production Facility

Company Constructing 32-mile Biogas Pipeline Extension for Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Project

CUPERTINO, CA, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today that its subsidiary Aemetis Biogas has completed an additional seven miles of underground pipeline to transport biogas from five new dairy digesters to the centralized Renewable Natural Gas upgrading facility located at the Aemetis Keyes biofuels plant. Including the four miles of biogas pipeline commissioned in late 2020, Aemetis has now installed more than 11 miles of pipeline and is on track to complete the 36-mile biogas pipeline network in 2022.

Construction crews are now working on an additional 25 miles of pipeline spanning Stanislaus and Merced Counties to transport biogas for Phases 2 and 3 of the project. The Aemetis biogas pipeline project, 52 dairy digesters, central biogas upgrading, and PG&E gas pipeline interconnect facilities will bring an estimated $300 million of new capital investment to California’s Central Valley, while generating additional revenues and new jobs for a wide variety of businesses in agricultural communities.

“With five dairy biogas digesters under construction and scheduled to begin biogas production by mid-year, the completion of this phase of pipeline on time and under budget is another significant milestone for the Aemetis Biogas dairy RNG project,” said Andy Foster, President of Aemetis Biogas. “By year’s end, we expect to have built 15 new dairy digesters and completed the 36-mile biogas pipeline network, providing immediate benefits to the region’s air quality and the state’s low carbon transportation fuel supply.”

In support of California’s numerous climate change initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and provide negative carbon intensity (CI) transportation fuels, Aemetis plans to increase its renewable natural gas production to more than 1.4 million MMBtu’s per year of negative carbon intensity transportation fuel, sourced from 52 dairy digesters located in the state’s San Joaquin Valley, a region cited by the US EPA as having some of the nation’s worst air quality. The Aemetis Biogas dairy RNG project is designed to reduce GHG emissions by an estimated 5.2 million metric tonnes of CO 2 each year, equal to removing the emissions from 1.1 million cars from California roads each year.

The Aemetis Biogas dairy RNG project, energy efficiency upgrades to the Aemetis Keyes biofuels plant, and the Aemetis Renewable Jet/Diesel project include $57 million of grant funding and other support from the California Air Resources Board, the US Department of Agriculture, the US Forest Service, the California Energy Commission, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, CAEATFA, and Pacific Gas and Electric’s energy efficiency program.

About Aemetis

Aemetis has a mission to transform renewable energy into below zero carbon transportation fuels. Aemetis has launched the Carbon Zero production process to decarbonize the transportation sector using today’s infrastructure.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include zero carbon fuels that can immediately “drop in” to be used in airplane, truck and ship fleets. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero 1 plant in Riverbank, California to convert renewable electricity from solar and hydroelectric sources along with renewable hydrogen from waste orchard wood into renewable jet fuel, renewable diesel, cellulosic ethanol and renewable hydrogen. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www. aemetis.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the construction and operation of the dairy digester and pipeline project in Central California, and the ability to access markets and funding to execute our biogas business plan and other projects. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “will likely result,” “will continue,” “enable” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Aemetis Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

