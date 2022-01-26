Dr. Richard Dickey, Medical Director for Fertility Institute of New Orleans, Retires

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Fertility, a nationwide fertility company focused on patient experience, announced today that Dr. Richard Dickey, Medical Director at The Fertility Institute of New Orleans (FINO), a First Fertility partner center, is retiring after more than five decades in the field of reproductive medicine. Assuming the new Medical Director position is Dr. Jay Huber.

"Dr. Dickey's service to the field of reproductive science is extraordinary," said Derek Larkin, CEO of First Fertility. "As a pioneer and researcher in his field, he helped countless families in Louisiana achieve their dream of having a family. He even worked to keep patients in treatment through Hurricane Katrina, and then rebuilt and expanded the practice as the city rebuilt. His contributions to infertility treatment, as well as his level of care for his patients, cannot be understated."

Dr. Dickey founded FINO as the first fertility clinic in Louisiana after leaving his position at LSU's School of Medicine OB-GYN department where he mentored countless residents, including some who became reproductive endocrinologists like FINO's Dr. Peter Lu. His vision was to provide infertility diagnosis and treatment in an accessible, supportive, and community-driven environment. That philosophy still drives FINO today as his leadership will continue to inspire hope for families.

As the Medical Director of FINO, Dr. Dickey led many advancements in reproductive medicine in the Gulf South with a career storied of many firsts, including the first sperm bank established, the first in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure performed, the first IVF baby in Louisiana, the first intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) birth, the first frozen embryo program, and the first birth from a donor egg.

"Dr. Dickey established the Fertility Institute of New Orleans as a world-class fertility center to provide access to the highest level of reproductive medicine and help patients realize their dreams of having a family," said Dr. Huber, the new Medical Director at FINO. "The excellent standard of care that he built here will continue, and we wish him a wonderful and well-earned retirement."

Dr. Dickey's legacy will also continue through his generosity to LSU Health Sciences Center and his funding of the Richard Dickey Chair in Human Embryonic Development.

About First Fertility

First Fertility offers comprehensive and customized care for patients to grow their families. The business partners with reproductive endocrinology practices across the United States, investing in and offering strategic opportunities to these Centers of Excellence so that physicians can focus on what matters most: taking care of their patients. Learn more at firstfertility.com.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Catherine Craig

ccraig@firstfertility.com

Related Images











Image 1: First Fertility Logo





Logo for First Fertility









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment