BrainsWay Announces Addition of Markus Heilig, M.D., Ph.D., to Scientific Advisory Board

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced noninvasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced the addition of Professor Markus Heilig, M.D., Ph.D., to BrainsWay’s scientific advisory board.



“It is my distinct pleasure to welcome Professor Heilig to our scientific advisory board,” said Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and CEO of BrainsWay. “His extensive body of research has helped lay the foundation upon which we continue to build clinical advancements, including his recent results treating alcohol dependent patients with Deep TMS™. As a luminary in the field, Professor Heilig will serve a significant role in shaping our future research and clinical strategies.”

Professor Heilig is the Founding Director of the Center for Social and Affective Neuroscience of Linköping University and the region of Östergötland, a major initiative supported by the Swedish Research Council. His program studies brain mechanisms behind addiction and anxiety disorders using translational approaches. Professor Heilig’s research strategies include analysis of gene expression and its epigenetic programming, behavioral studies in rodent models, and human experimental medicine utilizing behavioral, neuroendocrine, psychophysiological, and functional brain imaging-based methods. The overall objective of his research is to identify novel therapeutic targets. From 2004-2015, Professor Heilig served as the Director of Clinical and Translational Research at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

“BrainsWay continues to demonstrate their commitment to advancing the field of neuroscience and brain stimulation, and I am honored to join my peers and colleagues as a member of the Company’s scientific advisory board,” said Professor Heilig. “I am excited for this opportunity to support the future of Deep TMS at the crossroads of research and commercialization. With the ongoing pandemic and growing mental health crisis, the need has never been greater for clinically impactful treatments that truly help patients suffering from debilitating mental health conditions.”

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

