O2Micro Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

| Source: O2Micro, Inc. O2Micro, Inc.

Santa Clara, California, UNITED STATES

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Operational Highlights:

  • 2021 Q4 revenue was $24.4 million.

  • Revenue increased 4.9% compared to the same quarter in 2020.

  • GAAP net income was $0.09 per fully diluted ADS, down from $0.14 per fully diluted ADS, for the same quarter a year ago.

  • O2Micro expects the first quarter 2022 revenue to be in the range of $20.0 million to $22.0 million. 

O2Micro® International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM)(O2Micro), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, reported its financial results today for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter ending December 31, 2021:
O2Micro reported the fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $24.4 million within the revised guidance announced on January 4, 2022. Revenue was up 4.9% from the same quarter in the previous year. The gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 54.3%, which was up from 51.3% in the same quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded total GAAP operating expenses of $10.6 million and was up from $8.3 million in the same quarter of 2020. The GAAP operating margins for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 10.6% compared to 15.7% in the same quarter of 2020. The Company reported 2021 Q4 GAAP net income of $2.8 million, or $0.09 per fully diluted ADS, compared to a GAAP net income of $4.4 million or $0.14 per fully diluted ADS in the comparable quarter of 2020.

Supplementary Data:
The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with $50.0 million in unrestricted cash and short-term investments or $1.75 per outstanding ADS, along with 315 employees worldwide of which 175 are engineers.

Management Commentary:
“O2Micro’s increasing design wins with new technologies show strong acceptance by our customers in both LCD backlighting and battery products. There is continued high demand for vacuum cleaners, E Bikes, televisions, and high-end monitors amid staying at home and flexible working arrangements.” said Sterling Du, O2Micro’s Chairman and CEO “Our rich global patent portfolio highlights our commitment to designing leading edge technologies for our customers. These along with continued management of operational costs, are leading O2Micro into sustainable long-term profitability.” 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME follows conference call information below

Conference Call:
O2Micro will hold its fourth quarter conference call on January 26th, 2022, at 6:00AM. Pacific, 9:00AM Eastern. You may participate using the following dial-in information.

 

Conference Code: 3331619
Participants, Int'l Toll: +1 323-701-0160
Participants, US/CAN: 800-289-0720

A live webcast will also be available on the Company's website at http://ir.o2micro.com, and an online replay will be available following the call from Jan 26, 2022, at 12:00PM Eastern Time (US & Canada) through February 9, at 12:00PM Eastern Time (US & Canada)   https://events.globalmeet.com/Public/WebRegistration/ZW5jPXNhQWNoekF6VkljSFQ2ZjhvVWZhZTBXQjZzU0ZBaU9DNFIzcUF2RFcrcSt3WU5HZTN0M3lzQ1dnd1lMOXlFSlRGMEhXSnQreGtWeEhUdFNhTnpxYXpBPT0=

About O2Micro:
Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting, and Battery Power Management. The company maintains offices worldwide. Additional company and product information can be found on the company website at www.o2Micro.com.

O2Micro, the O2Micro logo, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of O2Micro. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Statements made in this release that are not historical, including statements regarding O2Micro or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal Securities Laws. Such statements involve risks, speculation and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements or from management's current views and expectations. Risks and uncertainties in this release may include, without limitation, any one or combination of the following: the effect of competitive and economic factors; real property value fluctuations and market demand; legal changes in any relevant rules and regulations pertaining to O2Micro's business; changes in technology and industry standards, and O2Micro's reaction to those factors; consumer and business buying decisions with respect to our customers' products incorporating O2Micro's products; continued competitive pressures in the marketplace; the ability of O2Micro to deliver to the marketplace, and stimulate customer demand therein, for new products and technological innovations on a timely basis; the effect that product introductions and transitions, changes in product pricing or mix, and/or increases in component costs could have on O2Micro's gross margins; the inventory risk associated with O2Micro's need to order, or commit to order, product components and product capacity in advance of forecast customer orders; the continued availability of acceptable terms of certain components and services essential to O2Micro's business which are currently obtained by the Company from sole or limited sources; the effect that O2Micro's dependency on manufacturing and logistics services provided by third parties may have on the quality, quantity, availability or cost of products manufactured or services rendered; risks associated with O2Micro's international operations; the potential impact of a finding that O2Micro has infringed on the intellectual property rights of others, or that any third party may have infringed on O2Micro's intellectual property that may negatively affect O2Micro's business; O2Micro's legal classifications with governmental and regulatory agencies; O2Micro's dependency on the performance of distributors, carriers, independent sales representatives, and other resellers of O2Micro's products; the effect that product and service quality problems could have on O2Micro's sales ability and operating profits; the ability of O2Micro to deliver its products in a timely fashion to its customers, and the possible negative ramifications if such is not possible; the continued service and availability of key executives and employees; war, terrorism, public health issues, natural disasters, and other circumstances that could disrupt supply, delivery, or demand of products; and unfavorable results of other legal proceedings. Actual results may differ materially due to numerous risk factors. Such risk factors are more fully enumerated in O2Micro's 20-F Annual Filings, Annual Report(s), 6-K's, the Form F-1 filed in connection with the Company's initial public offering in August 2000, information posted on our website at www.o2micro.com, and other documents filed with the SEC, NASDAQ or any other public agency from time to time. The statements herein are based on dated information on the dates mentioned herein, which is subject to change. O2Micro assumes no obligation to update or revise the information provided on today, or any other forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other information that may arise. This information only speaks to the respective dates mentioned in said information.

O2MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts)

 Three Months EndedYear Ended
 December 31,December 31,
 2021                 2020                  2021                  2020 
 (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)
OPERATING REVENUES$                        24,385 $                        23,235 $                        101,096 $                        78,335 
     
COST OF REVENUES                         11,146                          11,317                          48,206                          37,951 
     
GROSS PROFIT                         13,239                          11,918                          52,890                          40,384 
     
OPERATING EXPENSES    
Research and development (1)                         4,977                          3,881                          19,410                          17,119 
Selling, general and administrative (1)                         5,668                          4,385                          21,623                          17,742 
     
Total Operating Expenses                         10,645                          8,266                          41,033                          34,861 
     
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS                         2,594                          3,652                          11,857                          5,523 
     
NON-OPERATING INCOME    
Interest income                         63                          70                          249                          506 
Foreign exchange gain (loss) – net                         109                          (54)                          138                          (238) 
Government grants                         117                          666                          391                          817 
Net gain (loss) recognized on long-term investments                         -                          133                          -                          (79) 
Other – net                         106                          105                          450                          535 
Total Non-operating Income                         395                          920                          1,228                          1,541 
     
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX                         2,989                          4,572                          13,085                          7,064 
     
INCOME TAX EXPENSE                         196                          215                          972                          937 
     
NET INCOME                         2,793                          4,357                          12,113                          6,127 
     
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME    
Foreign currency translation adjustments                         113                          588                          149                          1,082 
Unrealized pension (loss) gain                         (17)                          3                          (16)                          4 
Total Other Comprehensive Income                         96                          591                          133                          1,086 
     
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME$                    2,889 $                        4,948 $                        12,246 $                        7,213 
     
EARNINGS PER ADS    
Basic$                        0.10 $                        0.16 $                        0.43 $                        0.23 
Diluted$                        0.09 $                        0.14 $                        0.39 $                        0.21 
     
ADS UNITS USED IN EARNINGS PER ADS CALCULATION:    
Basic (in thousands)                         28,515                          27,161                          28,371                          26,978 
Diluted (in thousands)                         30,820                          30,664                          31,121                          28,724 
     
(1) INCLUDES STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION CHARGE AS FOLLOWS:    
Research and development$                        200 $                        80 $                        494 $                        293 
Selling, general and administrative$                        388 $                        284 $                        1,384 $                        1,121 
             



O2MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Share Amounts)

 December 31,December 31,
 20212020 
ASSETS(Unaudited)(Audited)
   
CURRENT ASSETS  
Cash and cash equivalents$                        20,780 $                        18,752 
Restricted cash                         39                          37 
Short-term investments                         29,186                          29,054 
Accounts receivable – net                         18,784                          16,430 
Inventories                         19,523                          12,588 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets                         2,087                          2,548 
Total Current Assets                         90,399                          79,409 
   
LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS                         992                          992 
   
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – NET                         23,611                          17,266 
   
OTHER ASSETS                         3,340                          4,369 
   
TOTAL ASSETS$                        118,342 $                        102,036 
   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  
   
CURRENT LIABILITIES  
Notes and accounts payable$                        9,175 $                        7,995 
Income tax payable                         307                          272 
Lease liabilities                         1,076                          865 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities                         5,773                          5,934 
Total Current Liabilities                         16,331                          15,066 
   
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES  
Accrued pension liabilities                         147                          177 
Deferred income tax liabilities                         537                          545 
Lease liabilities                         1,775                          2,091 
Other liabilities                         68                          68 
Total Long-Term Liabilities                         2,527                          2,881 
   
Total Liabilities                         18,858                          17,947 
   
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES  
   
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  
Preference shares at $0.00002 par value per share  
Authorized – 250,000,000 shares                         -                          - 
Ordinary shares at $0.00002 par value per share  
Authorized – 4,750,000,000 shares  
Issued – 1,669,036,600 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020
Outstanding – 1,424,760,750 and 1,361,886,000 shares as of December 31, 2021 and
2020, respectively		                         33                          33 
Additional paid-in capital                 143,540                  143,422 
Accumulated deficits                         (35,158)                          (46,744) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income                         5,873                          5,740 
Treasury stock – 244,275,850 and 307,150,600 shares as of December 31, 2021 and
        2020, respectively		                         (14,804)                          (18,362) 
Total Shareholders’ Equity                         99,484                          84,089 
   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$                        118,342 $                        102,036 
 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data