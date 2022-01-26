O2Micro Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Operational Highlights:

2021 Q4 revenue was $24.4 million.





Revenue increased 4.9% compared to the same quarter in 2020.





GAAP net income was $0.09 per fully diluted ADS, down from $0.14 per fully diluted ADS, for the same quarter a year ago.





O2Micro expects the first quarter 2022 revenue to be in the range of $20.0 million to $22.0 million.

O2Micro® International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM)(O2Micro), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, reported its financial results today for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter ending December 31, 2021:

O2Micro reported the fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $24.4 million within the revised guidance announced on January 4, 2022. Revenue was up 4.9% from the same quarter in the previous year. The gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 54.3%, which was up from 51.3% in the same quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded total GAAP operating expenses of $10.6 million and was up from $8.3 million in the same quarter of 2020. The GAAP operating margins for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 10.6% compared to 15.7% in the same quarter of 2020. The Company reported 2021 Q4 GAAP net income of $2.8 million, or $0.09 per fully diluted ADS, compared to a GAAP net income of $4.4 million or $0.14 per fully diluted ADS in the comparable quarter of 2020.

Supplementary Data:

The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with $50.0 million in unrestricted cash and short-term investments or $1.75 per outstanding ADS, along with 315 employees worldwide of which 175 are engineers.

Management Commentary:

“O2Micro’s increasing design wins with new technologies show strong acceptance by our customers in both LCD backlighting and battery products. There is continued high demand for vacuum cleaners, E Bikes, televisions, and high-end monitors amid staying at home and flexible working arrangements.” said Sterling Du, O2Micro’s Chairman and CEO “Our rich global patent portfolio highlights our commitment to designing leading edge technologies for our customers. These along with continued management of operational costs, are leading O2Micro into sustainable long-term profitability.”

Conference Call:

O2Micro will hold its fourth quarter conference call on January 26th, 2022, at 6:00AM. Pacific, 9:00AM Eastern. You may participate using the following dial-in information.





Conference Code: 3331619

Participants, Int'l Toll: +1 323-701-0160

Participants, US/CAN: 800-289-0720

About O2Micro:

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting, and Battery Power Management. The company maintains offices worldwide. Additional company and product information can be found on the company website at www.o2Micro.com.

O2Micro, the O2Micro logo, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of O2Micro. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

O 2 MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) OPERATING REVENUES $ 24,385 $ 23,235 $ 101,096 $ 78,335 COST OF REVENUES 11,146 11,317 48,206 37,951 GROSS PROFIT 13,239 11,918 52,890 40,384 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development (1) 4,977 3,881 19,410 17,119 Selling, general and administrative (1) 5,668 4,385 21,623 17,742 Total Operating Expenses 10,645 8,266 41,033 34,861 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 2,594 3,652 11,857 5,523 NON-OPERATING INCOME Interest income 63 70 249 506 Foreign exchange gain (loss) – net 109 (54) 138 (238) Government grants 117 666 391 817 Net gain (loss) recognized on long-term investments - 133 - (79) Other – net 106 105 450 535 Total Non-operating Income 395 920 1,228 1,541 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 2,989 4,572 13,085 7,064 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 196 215 972 937 NET INCOME 2,793 4,357 12,113 6,127 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Foreign currency translation adjustments 113 588 149 1,082 Unrealized pension (loss) gain (17) 3 (16) 4 Total Other Comprehensive Income 96 591 133 1,086 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 2,889 $ 4,948 $ 12,246 $ 7,213 EARNINGS PER ADS Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 0.43 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.14 $ 0.39 $ 0.21 ADS UNITS USED IN EARNINGS PER ADS CALCULATION: Basic (in thousands) 28,515 27,161 28,371 26,978 Diluted (in thousands) 30,820 30,664 31,121 28,724 (1) INCLUDES STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION CHARGE AS FOLLOWS: Research and development $ 200 $ 80 $ 494 $ 293 Selling, general and administrative $ 388 $ 284 $ 1,384 $ 1,121





O 2 MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Share Amounts)



