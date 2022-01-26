T-REX Raises $40M Led by Riverstone Holdings to Accelerate Investment in Sustainable Infrastructure and Private Credit Markets

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-REX Group, Inc. ("T-REX"), a SaaS provider supporting the asset-backed financing industry, has announced a $40 million Series C funding round today, led by Riverstone Holdings LLC and Riverstone affiliates ("Riverstone"), with participation from existing shareholders Citi (NYSE: C), ClearSky, Westly Group, Viola FinTech, and the Partnership Fund for New York City. T-REX, with its advanced support for private credit and ESG-driven investments, will become part of Riverstone's Decarbonization Growth Equity platform.

T-REX brings together asset class expertise, critical data management capabilities, and a platform for deal structuring, cash flow modeling, scenario analysis, real-time performance tracking, and reporting. By giving institutions the modernized tools and validation they require to deploy capital, T-REX facilitates increased investment allocations into sustainable, decarbonization-related assets.

"T-REX was founded to address two distinct gaps in the market: the absence of modern technology to power complex asset finance and the need for tools to accelerate investment into energy transition," said Benjamin Cohen, Founder and CEO of T-REX. "Over the last several years, not only has the demand for each of these solutions grown, but the needs they address have converged. As we continue to evolve our offering to meet this environment, partnering with Riverstone accelerates our efforts to modernize finance while putting investments in decarbonization on par with more mature assets classes."

"The transition to a low-carbon economy requires an unprecedented amount of financing into sustainable infrastructure over the next two decades, and we believe T-REX is an important enabling technology that helps unlock that capital. We are excited to partner with and support Benji and his team to facilitate capital flows into the full spectrum of decarbonization projects, from wind and solar to smart-meters to other asset classes that have yet to be created," said Cynthia Kueppers, who will be joining the Board of Directors as a Riverstone representative.

"T-REX is a unique fixed-income capital markets solution that tracks the complete lifecycle of illiquid and complex assets," said Chetan Vohra, Global Head of Structured Products Trading and Head of SPRINT at Citi. "We are more excited than ever about T-REX's impact as both a strategic investment and a valuable tool for our businesses."

About T-REX:

T-REX, based in New York and Tel Aviv, combines sophisticated cloud-based SaaS technology with big data and asset class expertise to drive down operating and capital expense, reduce risk exposure, and enhance performance for complex investments. T-REX solutions for project finance, warehouse lending, ABS, and private credit address friction at each stage of the asset lifecycle, from origination through investment. By improving transparency and flexibly integrating diverse data sources, T-REX creates significant investment opportunities across alternative markets. Visit www.trexgroup.com to learn more.

About Riverstone Holdings LLC:

Riverstone is an energy and power-focused private investment firm founded in 2000 by David M. Leuschen and Pierre F. Lapeyre Jr. with approximately $43 billion of capital raised. Riverstone has developed a well-positioned platform to capitalize on the rapid adoption of clean energy sources, investing in long-term decarbonization secular trends. With offices in New York, London, Houston, Menlo Park and Mexico City, the firm has committed to more than 200 investments in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Visit www.riverstonellc.com for more information.

