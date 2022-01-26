VAPORESSO Launches XROS NANO, with innovative upgrades in a trendy package

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest member of VAPORESSO’s XROS family, the new XROS NANO is a fresh and hip entry into the vaping world. Drawing on the modern aesthetic and simple, straight forward design of the popular XROS family, the XROS NANO ups the ante with a bold, trendy design and host of new features, enclosed in a compact and fully compatible kit.

Introducing the XROS NANO: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cf51eaa-87b7-4ae0-bb29-a326fa5b12d6

A trendy look to show your personality

The XROS NANO ’s refreshing design shows off an urban look, with the latest in contemporary trends. Available in 6 different colors to match any user’s personality, its compact and expressive style captures the vibrant streetwear look that defines vaping subculture. With the inclusion of a lanyard, users can express their true self even further, by wearing the stylish device around their neck.

XROS NANO’s design showcases a bold, new urban look: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c015c526-d952-4b98-9f43-4d9e8bd84e59

Pioneering the way for unbeatable enjoyment

Blazing a new trail, the XROS NANO is the world's first pod system with Boost Circuit Pulse Mode. Powered by its AXON chipset, Pulse Mode gives off a regular pulsing output of every 0.2 seconds, allowing the Nano a more consistent performance throughout the whole puff. Vapers can have a fulfilling vaping experience from the first puff to the very last, as the device continues to deliver great, consistent flavors at even under 30% battery life. Furthermore, with its 1000 mAh battery capacity, the XROS NANO will keep you going for a whole day.

Compatibility and added features

In addition to its expressive design and brilliant upgrades under the hood, the XROS NANO includes both a 1.2Ω pod and .08Ω mesh pod to enhance both flavor and nicotine delivery. Vapers will be thrilled to know the XROS NANO is fully compatible with other XROS series pods, so users don’t have to worry about replacing their cartridges.

The device also features VAPORESSO’s SSS leak resistant technology, used in the company’s latest mods and tanks, to prevent e-liquid from leaking. Coupled with XROS NANO’s clamshell top filling system, users can have a mess and worry free vaping experience. Also included is an accurate airflow control to ensure a comfortable vaping experience for any vaper, and an LED battery life indicator to show how much life the device has left.

Which color are you?

In celebration of the release, vapers can take an online test to discover the unique XROS NANO color that best represents their personalities. Taking place until March 30th, participants can download and share their results for a chance at winning a brand new XROS NANO of their own.

The XROS NANO comes with a variety of added features: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99f0afad-962c-4021-bc3b-fc20c883b3c1

CROSS THE LIMITS

While carrying all the hallmarks of the beloved XROS series, VAPORESSO has clearly amped things up with the XROS NANO. In this truly groundbreaking upgrade, contained in a new bold, trendy design, XROS NANO invites users to CROSS THE LIMIT. VAPORESSO’s latest device truly shows their commitment to innovation and quality, a testament to their mission to MOVE BEYOND ORDINARY.

An overview of the XROS Family: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e4409a5-1863-44b9-acf6-fc5462885e1a

Media Contact: Jonathan.delamarter@ispiderpr.com