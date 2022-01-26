TIM JOHNSTON JOINS BLUE HORIZON CAPITAL AS PARTNER AND MEMBER OF THE INDEX INVESTMENT COMMITTEE FOR BLUE HORIZON BNE ETF (NYSE: BNE)

Johnston, Co-Founder of Li-Cycle, has close to two decades of experience as an innovator and entrepreneur in the Energy Transition space; brings direct, hands-on experience to oversight of the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 Index.



NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Horizon Capital, an index, advisory, and research company focused on helping investors capture the unique opportunities in the fast-growing New Energy Economy, today announced the addition of Tim Johnston as Partner and member of the Investment Committee overseeing the index that powers the Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSE: BNE).

Johnston brings close to two decades of experience in the new energy economy. He is the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Li-Cycle, a global leader in lithium-ion battery recycling, as well as Co-Founder and Director of Li-Metal, which focuses on the development of scalable lithium anode and lithium metal technologies for batteries.

“I am very pleased to join the team at Blue Horizon, which is doing so many exciting things in providing investors with greater access to the true drivers of growth and innovation in the New Energy Economy,” said Johnston. “I was immediately drawn to the backgrounds of the firm’s leadership team and the elegant way in which they have captured the New Energy Economy story in their Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 Index. I’m very much looking forward to working together and the conversations we will have with investors and advisors to help them answer all their questions about the major changes reshaping global energy production, transportation, consumption, usage, and more.”

BNE is designed to be a one-fund strategy, capturing the major developments and disruptions taking place across all five segments of the New Energy Economy, which include:

E-Mobility , including electric vehicles, enabling technologies;

, including electric vehicles, enabling technologies; Energy Storage , including batteries, components, hydrogen, and battery recycling;

, including batteries, components, hydrogen, and battery recycling; Performance M aterials , including lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and rare earths;

, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and rare earths; Energy Distribution , including smart grid technology and charging infrastructure; and

, including smart grid technology and charging infrastructure; and Energy Generation, including solar, wind, biomass, and fuel cells.



BNE tracks the performance of the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 Index, a global index of 100 companies that are disrupting and benefiting from the shift to the New Energy Economy.

“There are few people in the industry who can match Tim’s accomplishments and in-depth knowledge of all facets of the space,” stated Tony Fusco, President of BHC. “We’re pleased to welcome him to the team and look forward to all we are going to accomplish together.”

You can learn more about the fund here: www.BNE-etf.com

About Blue Horizon Capital

Blue Horizon Capital is an index, advisory, and research company wholly focused on helping investors capture the unique opportunities in the fast-growing New Energy Economy. The firm was founded and is led by an experienced leadership team that brings decades of collective experience in areas such as energy generation, storage and distribution, performance materials and more. Learn more here: www.BHC-invest.com

About Exchange Traded Concepts

Exchange Traded Concepts is a private-label ETF advisor that launches custom domestic and international equity and fixed-income exchange-traded funds through a complete turnkey solution. ETC currently manages, advises, and sub-advises 27 ETFs with more than $3 billion in AUM. ETC's ETF-In-A-Box TM Solution provides an efficient and cost-effective method to bring exchange-traded funds to market. Additional information can be found on the Exchange Traded Concepts' website.

Disclosures

BHC has a committee of six individuals (the “Investment Committee”) that determine the index framework on a semi-annual basis (March 1st and September 1st). Tim Johnston is one of the six members of this committee. The indexing framework is constructed and supported by a team of experienced industry and financial professionals. The segments and subsegments of the index and weights are determined by the Investment Committee. After the framework is complete, a quantitative stock selection process ranks and populates the corresponding segments/subsegments.

Given Mr. Johnston’s role at Li-Cycle, Mr. Johnston will not participate in Blue Horizon Capital’s Investment Committee process and discussions concerning the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling subsegment of the index, including the screening process for the selection (inclusion or exclusion) of single name stocks within that subsegment. Those duties will be performed by the other Investment Committee members and the quantitative process.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The summary and statutory prospectuses contain this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 800-617-0004 or visiting www.BNE-etf.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. The fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Index, and consequently the Fund, is expected to concentrate its investments in real estate companies. As a result, the value of the Fund’s shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in securities of companies in a broader range of industries.

New Energy Ecosystem Companies include energy, industrial, infrastructure, and logistics companies, among others, and will therefore be susceptible to adverse economic, environmental, business, regulatory, or other occurrences affecting such companies. New Energy Ecosystem Companies may be affected by the obsolescence of existing technology, short product cycles, falling prices and profits, competition from new market entrants, and general economic conditions. In addition, intense competition and legislation resulting in stricter government regulations and enforcement policies and specific expenditures for cleanup efforts can significantly affect this sector.

The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. In such an event, the value of the Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in securities of companies in a broader range of industries. To the extent the Fund invests more heavily in the Energy Sector, Industrial Sector, and Materials Sector, its performance will be especially sensitive to developments in those sectors. The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. As a result, the Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with developments affecting an individual issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a fund that invests more widely. This may increase the Fund’s volatility and cause the performance of a relatively smaller number of issuers to have a greater impact on the Fund’s performance. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, which involve political, economic, and currency risks, greater volatility, and differences in accounting methods. The Fund may also invest in smaller companies, which involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility.

The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC is advisor to the fund. Blue Horizon serves as the index provider. The fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC which is not affiliated with Blue Horizon, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, or any of their affiliates.

