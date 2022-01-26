Adaptimmune Announces Appointment of Cintia Piccina as Chief Commercial Officer

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:ADAP), a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, today announces the appointment of Cintia Piccina as Chief Commercial Officer effective January 31, 2022.



“I am delighted to welcome Cintia to our leadership team. She brings extensive commercial experience, including in cell and gene therapy, that will be key as we prepare to submit our first BLA for afami-cel this year, and build our commercial capabilities to support the launch of this initial product and future next-gen cell therapies within our MAGE-A4 franchise. Her fresh perspective and leadership abilities will support our continued growth in our mission to design and develop cell therapies for people with cancer,” said Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune’s Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Cintia served as the Head of Commercial at 2Seventy Bio (Nasdaq:TSVT) and as SVP Commercial Oncology and US General Manager, leading the launch of the first cell therapy product in multiple myeloma, Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), for bluebird bio (Nasdaq:BLUE). Before that she spent over 20 years at Novartis (SIX:NOVN; NYSE:NVS) from 1997 to April 2020, first in Brazil then in the United States, where she held a series of commercial, marketing and sales roles across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology. In her final role at Novartis, Cintia was VP, Global Oncology Cell and Gene Strategy & Program Management Office, for Kymriah and the CAR-T pipeline, leading the cross-functional leadership teams for business (marketing, medical affairs, market access), manufacturing, and pipeline. Cintia holds a Doctorate in Pharmacy and Biochemistry from the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and an MBA from the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing, Sao Paulo.

About Adaptimmune

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company’s unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

