Enzyvant Appoints Johanna Rossell as Chief Commercial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzyvant today announced the appointment of Johanna Rossell as Chief Commercial Officer.



Johanna Rossell has an extensive background in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, leading multifunctional teams across several geographic markets around the world. She has delivered strong business results for companies such as Novartis, Merck, Mallinckrodt, and Biogen, with a robust track record of bringing new products to market and creating integrated pre-and post-launch commercial plans including a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT)-designated tissue-based product and several therapies for rare diseases.

“We are pleased to have an industry veteran of Johanna’s caliber here to lead our commercial enterprise including the U.S. commercialization of RETHYMIC®,” said Rachelle Jacques, CEO of Enzyvant. “Johanna brings in-depth experience and an intimate understanding of tissue-based regenerative therapies to Enzyvant that will not only help us advance our first FDA-approved therapy but also pursue and execute our bold vision for growth into new markets, indications, and assets.”

Enzyvant received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its lead asset RETHYMIC (allogeneic processed thymus tissue-agdc) in October 2021. It is one of only three RMAT-designated products to be approved by the FDA since the program was implemented.

“I am thrilled to be joining the talented team at Enzyvant as the company advances a remarkable regenerative technology,” said Johanna Rossell. “While the growth potential of this company is attractive, I am most excited by the opportunity to bring truly transformative therapies to patients in need and make a meaningful difference in their lives.”

About Enzyvant

Enzyvant is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with a focus on regenerative medicines for rare diseases. The company’s first commercial product is U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved RETHYMIC (allogeneic processed thymus tissue-agdc), a tissue-based regenerative therapy for an ultra-rare and life-threatening pediatric immunodeficiency. Enzyvant has distinctive capabilities in expedited development of regenerative therapies for rare diseases. The company has obtained and leveraged multiple regulatory designations including Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Breakthrough, Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease, Orphan Drug, and Advanced Therapies Medicinal Product. Enzyvant is wholly-owned by Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. (wholly-owned by Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.).

For more information about Enzyvant, visit Enzyvant.com.

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company leveraging data-driven insights to rapidly accelerate development of new potential therapies for unmet patient conditions. Through our unique portfolio of companies—wholly-owned Urovant, Enzyvant, Spirovant, Altavant, plus majority-owned Myovant (NYSE: MYOV)—and use of embedded computational technology platforms to generate business and scientific insights, Sumitovant has supported the development of FDA-approved products and advanced a promising pipeline of early-through late-stage investigational assets for other serious conditions. Sumitovant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. For more information, please visit our website at www.sumitovant.com.

About RETHYMIC®

RETHYMIC® (allogeneic processed thymus tissue-agdc) is a novel one-time tissue-based regenerative therapy used for immune reconstitution in pediatric patients with congenital athymia. RETHYMIC is engineered human thymus tissue designed to regenerate the thymic function children with congenital athymia are missing and does not require donor-recipient matching. RETHYMIC has been studied across 10 clinical trials for more than 25 years and was granted multiple U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designations including Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Breakthrough Therapy, Rare Pediatric Disease, and Orphan Drug. It also has been granted the Orphan Drug designation and the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product designation by the European Medicines Agency. RETHYMIC is the first and only treatment approved by the FDA for immune reconstitution in pediatric patients with congenital athymia.

Please see full prescribing information and important safety information.

Indication and Important Safety Information

INDICATION

RETHYMIC® (allogeneic processed thymus tissue–agdc) is indicated for immune reconstitution in pediatric patients with congenital athymia.

RETHYMIC is not for use in patients who have been diagnosed with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Infection Control: Immune reconstitution sufficient to protect from infection is unlikely to develop prior to 6-12 months after treatment with RETHYMIC. Immune reconstitution is needed for the body to produce cells in the immune system to fight infection. Your child’s doctor should advise you of infection control measures which should be followed immediately after treatment and until the immune system starts working at a sufficient level. Monitor your child closely for signs of infection, including fever. Your child should be maintained on immunoglobulin replacement and prophylactic antimicrobials until certain criteria are met as determined by your doctor.

Graft versus Host Disease (GVHD): RETHYMIC may cause or make pre-existing GVHD worse. Your child will be monitored for GVHD and treated if needed. Symptoms of GVHD may include fever, rash, enlarged lymph nodes, inflammation of the gastrointestinal system and/or diarrhea.

Autoimmune Disorders: Autoimmune-related adverse events occurred in patients treated with RETHYMIC. These events included: low platelets, low white blood cells, protein in urine, low red blood cells, hair loss, poor thyroid function, inflammation of liver, inflammation of the joints, inflammation of the spinal cord, loss of pigment in the skin, eyes and hair, overactive thyroid function, and loss of function of the ovaries. Your doctor will monitor your child regularly including performing blood tests.

Kidney Disease: Treatment with RETHYMIC is a risk factor for death in patients with pre-existing kidney disease.

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection: In clinical studies with RETHYMIC, 3 out of 4 patients with pre-existing CMV infection prior to the implantation with RETHYMIC died. Talk to your doctor about the benefits/risks of treatment if your child has pre-existing CMV infection.

Cancer: Due to your child’s weakened immune system, there is increased risk of developing certain cancers. Your child’s doctor will monitor your child through testing for Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV), which are two viruses that can cause cancer.

Transmission of Serious Infections: Because RETHYMIC is made from human tissue, and animal products are used in the manufacturing process, transmission of infectious diseases may occur.

Vaccinations: Your child should not receive any vaccinations until he or she has met certain requirements set by your doctor. Talk to your child’s doctor prior to any vaccinations.

Anti-HLA Antibodies: Prior to receiving RETHYMIC your child will be tested for HLA antibodies, which are proteins that may be present in your child’s blood. If your child has these antibodies, he/she will need to receive RETHYMIC from a donor that does not express those HLA proteins.

HLA Typing: If your child has received a hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) or a solid organ transplant, they will have a test to look for specific antibodies that could interfere with the effect of RETHYMIC. If they are present, then it will be necessary to receive RETHYMIC from a certain group of donors that do not have these proteins.

Deaths: 105 children participated in the clinical studies of RETHYMIC. 29 of the patients died, including 23 in the first year after implantation of RETHYMIC.

What are the most common side effects with RETHYMIC? The most common side effects with RETHYMIC are hypertension (high blood pressure), cytokine release syndrome, rash, hypomagnesemia (low magnesium), renal impairment / failure (decrease of kidney function), thrombocytopenia (low platelets), and graft versus host disease.

These are not all of the possible side effects of RETHYMIC. Talk to your child’s doctor about any side effect that bothers your child or does not go away.

You are encouraged to report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/safety/medwatch.

Media Contacts:

Enzyvant

Eliza Schleifstein

6 Degrees

(917) 763-8106

Eliza@schleifsteinpr.com

Sumitovant

Maya Frutiger

VP, Corporate Communications

media@sumitovant.com

