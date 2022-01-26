The Black Women's Agenda, Inc. Launches 'I Am the Change' Campaign to Fight COVID-19 and Vaccine Misinformation in the African American Community

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supported by a grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, The Black Women's Agenda, Inc. on Jan. 31 will launch its national COVID-19 Public Health Education Social Media Campaign to narrow the gap of those impacted by the pandemic in the African American community. "I Am The Change: Addressing COVID-19 Here And Now!" targets members of BWA's 24 National Collaborating Organizations, representing more than three million Black women in the U.S.

"As an organization on the front line of change, we know that a disproportionate number of Black women and their families continue to be impacted by the onslaught of misinformation about the pandemic and vaccines," said Gwainevere Catchings Hess, president, The Black Women's Agenda, Inc. "This campaign is an effort to educate and empower those women who have limited access to healthcare and have seen the gaps of poverty and economic opportunity widened."

BWA will begin weekly posts on various social media platforms conveying critical campaign messages to promote confidence in COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and childhood vaccines, and reinforce preventive measures such as wearing masks and social distancing. Just in time for Black History Month, BWA will host two educational podcasts and serve as a portal for accurate and timely information on its website: www.bwa-inc.org. It will also host a virtual town hall and panel discussion to promote vaccine confidence and reinforce preventive measures within their families and communities.

The Black Women's Agenda, Inc., founded in 1977 in Washington, DC., is a 501c3 organization of 24 national collaborating organizations who protect and advance the rights of women of African descent. It works to educate women worldwide on the disparities that impact the lives of African American women. BWA's mission is to achieve this vision by facilitating activities that lead to effective policies and meaningful change.

