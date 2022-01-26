Farmer Focus Welcomes Sheryl O'Loughlin and Susan Lattmann to Board

HARRISONBURG, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Farmer Focus , the only 100% organic and Humane CertifiedⓇ chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms, announces the addition of Sheryl O'Loughlin and Susan Lattmann to its Board of Managers. Both women bring extensive operational knowledge and experience growing rapidly expanding organizations. O'Loughlin is a respected mission-driven entrepreneur and innovator in the natural foods industry, while Lattmann is well known for her financial rigor and proven track record scaling national brands. In addition to joining as members of the Board of Managers, O'Loughlin will serve as Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee and Lattmann as Chair of the Audit Committee.



"We are truly humbled to welcome Sheryl and Susan to the Farmer Focus Board and have them join our mission to promote and protect generational family farms while improving the way we raise and sell chicken in this country," said Corwin Heatwole, Founding Farmer and CEO of Farmer Focus. "Their leadership will serve the company well as we enter an exciting new phase of growth and development."

O'Loughlin has dedicated her 25-year career to starting and running companies and nonprofits dedicated to social and environmental justice. O'Loughlin is the co-founder of the Women on Boards project and the JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion) Collaborative. She served as the CEO and President of REBBL Inc., a premium, organic beverage brand, from January 2015 to June 2019, and is the co-founder and former CEO of Plum Organics. O'Loughlin is also the former CEO of Clif Bar & Company. She previously served as the Executive Manager for Entrepreneurial Studies at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

O'Loughlin currently serves on the Board of Directors for Pet IQ Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) and One Step Closer (OSC), a nonprofit focused on addressing the most challenging environmental and social issues, as well as the advisory board of S. Martinelli and Company, a multi-generational family-owned company. She is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and Women Corporate Directors (WCD).

"I'm excited to support Farmer Focus, given its social justice model and environmentally-conscious focus, and to scale its already strong growth further," said O'Loughlin. "As opposed to many companies now that are trying to embrace ESG because they are forced to, Farmer Focus' commitment to equity and sustainability is part of its DNA. That is the kind of brand that will change the world and the kind of brand I look for when determining where to focus my energy."

Susan Lattmann brings over 30 years of experience in finance and operational roles, including tenures as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of the Fortune 500 public company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY). During her 23 years at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. she led in areas ranging from finance, merchandise operations, information technology and real estate, among others. Lattmann has been instrumental in creating strong corporate cultures and high-performance teams. She currently serves as CFO for The Row, an international privately-held luxury apparel retailer, and Independent Board Director of LandSea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA), a residential home building company that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities. Lattmann is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the New Jersey State Society of CPAs and the American Institute of Public Accountants.

"Coming from a family with roots in farming, I was attracted to the core values of Farmer Focus and its commitment to building a better future for generational family farmers," said Lattmann. "In addition, the company's commitment to financial discipline makes it a privilege to be appointed Chair of the Audit Committee. Taking on this leadership role at Farmer Focus is an honor and I am excited to join the company."

Farmer Focus is leading organic category growth by fueling demand from consumers seeking more than just organic certification. These attributes, along with the company's commitment to sustainability, mirror consumer trends that bring new customers into the organic category. Farmer Focus' retail presence now spans over 2,500 stores and continues to grow. Online, products are available on FreshDirect, Crowd Cow and more.

This news is just the most recent indication of Farmer Focus' success. Other noteworthy metrics include:

In 2021, the Farmer Focus farming family grew by 62%. The company currently works with over 70 family farms, with over 100 more on the waiting list.

Farmer Focus is the #1 fastest growing natural or organic chicken brand in grocery stores over the 52-week period ending 12.26.21 as indicated by IRI data.

Farmer Focus is the #2 organic chicken brand in grocery stores over the latest 26-week period ending 12.26.21 as indicated by IRI Sales Data

ABOUT FARMER FOCUS

Founded by sixth-generation farmer Corwin Heatwole in 2014, Farmer Focus is the only 100% organic and Humane CertifiedⓇ chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms. By shifting farm-level decision-making and chicken ownership back to farmers and empowering them to farm the way they know is best, Farmer Focus significantly improves the financial viability of the farm and farmer profit. Available in 2,500 stores throughout the East Coast and Midwest, including major retailers like Publix, Kroger, Harris Teeter and more, Farmer Focus is committed to consistently producing exceedingly delicious, 100% organic and humanely raised chicken that is better for people, the planet and animals.

