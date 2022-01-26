AIM ImmunoTech to Participate in a Solve M.E. Diagnostics and Treatments Webinar

AIM ImmunoTech management to participate in webinar Thursday, January 27th from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm ET

Company to discuss clinical plans for investigational drug Ampligen for the treatment of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and Long COVID

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced it will participate in the Solve M.E. Diagnostics and Treatments Webinar: “Ampligen: A General Overview and the Plan for ME/CFS & Long Covid,” being held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm ET.



Ampligen (rintatolimod), is AIM’s RNA product candidate being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system. Ampligen is designed to modulate the immune system and has demonstrated anti-viral activity. The Company is currently sponsoring an expanded access program (EAP) for ME/CFS patients in the United States, and in 2021, AIM dosed its first “Long Hauler” patient with Ampligen in its post-COVID-19 “Long Hauler” portion of the active AMP-511 EAP in the U.S. Early data from the ongoing AMP-511 EAP and data from an earlier study, AMP-502, has indicated that patients with cognitive function deficiency have reported improvements in cognitive function after Ampligen treatment.

As part of the webinar hosted by Solve, Thomas K. Equels, M.S., J.D., Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech and David R. Strayer, M.D., Chief Scientific & Medical Officer of AIM ImmunoTech will join Solve President and CEO Oved Amitay to discuss the clinical development plans for Ampligen for the treatment of ME/CFS and Long COVID. Additionally, Dr. Charles Lapp, Medical Director, Hunter-Hopkins Center and Dr. Gunnar Gottschalk, Executive Director/PI, Simmaron Research Inc., will discuss data and their real-world use of Ampligen for the treatment of both ME/CFS and Long Covid.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

About Solve M.E.

The Solve ME/CFS Initiative (Solve M.E.) is a non-profit organization that serves as a catalyst for critical research into diagnostics, treatments, and cures for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), Long Covid and other post-infection diseases.

Solve M.E’s. work with the scientific, medical, and pharmaceutical communities, advocacy with government agencies, and alliances with patient groups around the world is laying the foundation for breakthroughs that can improve the lives of millions who suffer from various “long haul” diseases.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



For more information, please visit www.aimimmuno.com.

