Cerberus Sentinel Names Executive Vice President, Operations to Leadership Team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (Nasdaq: CISO), a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced that Kyle Young has been promoted to executive vice president, operations. Young will be responsible for all business operations and work closely with CEO David Jemmett and CFO Deb Smith.



Previously, Young served as vice president, operations, for Cerberus Sentinel. He has provided the operational due diligence on acquisitions, successfully integrating nine organizations into the company. He also has overseen the successful migration of the company and subsidiaries to NetSuite. Prior to joining Cerberus Sentinel in February 2021, Young served as vice president, business and sales operations at BeyondTrust.

“With our acquisition and organic growth model, having an EVP of operations with both a deep understanding of our business ecosystem and the complexities of integration is critical to our success,” said David Jemmett, CEO. “Kyle brings tremendous experience to this vital role and has proven to be a strategic member of our executive team. He will oversee all aspects of the company’s operations and integrations. Kyle is a proven professional and leader that shares our culture.”

“I am incredibly humbled to have the opportunity to expand my role with Cerberus Sentinel and its amazingly talented team of cybersecurity professionals,” said Young. “I look forward to building the next stage of our operational foundation creating a best-in-class organization from a people, processes, and systems perspective. This will continue to accelerate Cerberus Sentinel’s value as a leading provider of Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity + Culture (MCCP+)."

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Cerberus Sentinel's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect Cerberus Sentinel's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Cerberus Sentinel's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

