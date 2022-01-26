Dropp GG raises $8M to merge the metaverse with the physical world

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dropp GG has raised $8 million to develop its novel conceptual framework for mixed reality events that blend real-world activities with its proprietary metaverse environment. The investors behind this funding include Animoca Brands, Three Arrows Capital, DeFiance Capital, Alameda Research, Spartan Capital, Genblock Capital and Anti Fund VC, all of which are active investors behind significant blockchain projects that are shaping new technologies and user experiences.

Dropp is introducing a new play-to-earn paradigm, where users mint nonfungible tokens (NFT) by applying augmented reality (AR) filters during explorations in the physical world. This ties the NFT drops with the geo-location of a user, adding a new dimension to an experience that was previously fully virtual.

Dropp is behind the notable NFT collaboration between Hiroshi Fujiwara, the "godfather of streetwear" and legendary musician, and Mark Gonzales, one of the pioneers of modern skateboard culture. The pair created 10,000 unique NFT art pieces featuring unique "Shmoos," each of which is a variation of Gonzales' personal logo with accents of the thunderbolt logo of Fragment Design, a fashion label founded by Fujiwara. The series, titled "Non Fragment Token," will be released on Jan. 26, 2022, through NFT launchpad SoulShift.

"Beyond exclusive NFTs created by world-renowned artists and fashion designers, Dropp is building its own open, decentralized metaverse, Dropp Land, which bridges virtual experiences with users' real-world environment by utilizing geolocation technology. Dropp's NFTs will be key components for accessing mixed reality events within Dropp Land," said a representative of Dropp GG.

"Three Arrows Capital is proud to support the Dropp team. Their innovations around NFT mints add an exciting dynamic," said Kyle Davies, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital.

"DeFiance Capital is excited to back Dropp, the first NFT minting platform enabled by geolocation and augmented reality. We have seen the success of Pokémon Go by tapping AR and believe that Dropp can onboard millions of users with a gamified experience," said Arthur Cheong, founding partner of DeFiance Capital.

Dropp is unique in that it will allow users to plant NFTs in real-world locations in real-time. These NFTs can be viewed through AR and purchased by other users at these locations, merging the physical space with the virtual real estate built by players in Dropp Land.

Dropp has formed a series of strategic partnerships that taps into a network of celebrity influencers, athletes, media partners and limited partners. The project's advisors include Sherwin Lee, founder of QCP Capital; Jonathan Choi, chief information officer and head of partnerships at Metaplex Studios; and Wraya (formerly Wengie), a well-known Instagram influencer and co-founder of Solana-based play-to-earn game Nyan Heroes.

Additionally, Kevin Lin, co-founder and former chief operating officer of Twitch, and Daniel Dinh, founder of elite cryptocurrency gaming platform TSM, are Dropp's angel investors.

About Dropp GG

Dropp GG is a social NFT minting platform that aims to bring the metaverse into the real world. It currently offers exclusive, geo-based NFT releases. The project is developing Dropp Land, a metaverse where NFT tokens for virtual land plots have counterparts in the physical world. This will be integrated with Dropp 3D, an augmented reality feature that bridges virtual and physical experiences. At the moment, Dropp runs on the Solana network but plans to extend its functionality to function on multiple chains.

Media contact: hello@dropp.gg

Website: https://www.dropp.gg

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DROPPgg

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/soulshift

Telegram (Chat): https://t.me/DROPP_gg

Telegram (Announcements): https://t.me/DROPPggANN

