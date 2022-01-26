Isoray To Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on February 8, 2022

RICHLAND, Wash., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2022 after the close of the U.S. stock markets on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.



To listen to the conference call, please dial (888) 506-0062. For callers outside the U.S., please dial (973) 528-0011.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2199/44375 . The webcast will be available until May 8, 2022 following the conference call.