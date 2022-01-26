Sorenson Communications, Amazon and Microsoft Team Up to Support ASL Interpreter Skill Development

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorenson Communications announced today a pilot with Amazon and Microsoft to support the development of American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters. The initiative, called the Corporate Consortium Paid Partnership, is a collaboration to provide paid practicum and mentoring experience to current students and new graduates of ASL interpretation programs.

Sorenson is the leading provider of ASL interpreting services and Video Relay Service (VRS), and Amazon and Microsoft lead the technology industry in accessibility from the recruitment stage to employment accommodations.

“The strength of our workplaces, schools and communities is directly tied to diversity and accessibility,” said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson Communications. “ASL interpreters help create connections between Deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing people across industries. We are excited to collaborate with Amazon and Microsoft to help develop the next generation of ASL interpreters who will continue the important work of supporting a more diverse and inclusive world.”

American Sign Language interpreters are important to ensuring employment, education and healthcare settings remain accessible to people who are Deaf or hard-of-hearing. The Corporate Consortium Paid Partnership aims to develop more ASL interpreters and address the current interpreter shortage, especially as it affects underrepresented communities.

The Corporate Consortium Paid Partnership offers paid learning opportunities for students who are enrolled in or recently graduated from interpreter education programs. Participants of the program will have opportunities to observe professional interpreters working in a variety of corporate settings at Amazon and Microsoft, and participants will also be given the opportunity to interpret with supervision and immediate feedback in a safe environment that will fast-track their transition into the field. Additionally, experienced interpreters will provide weekly mentoring and evaluation to help participants identify skills to improve and progress through the program. This exciting initiative will provide new ASL interpreters and current students with meaningful experience in a supported environment while also protecting the integrity of the interpretation for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people.

“Communication is fundamental to the human experience, and ASL interpretation supports that between Deaf and hearing people,” said Joshua Pennise, Sorenson Interpreting Vice President of Operations. “We look forward to continuing to invest in our current and future interpreter workforce through the highest quality training and best opportunities in the industry.”

Applications for the program are now open, and to learn more, please visit www.sorenson.com/careers/CCP.

