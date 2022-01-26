Chime Invests $1M in Client Service Offerings and Triples Customer Success Team

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies, an award-winning real estate technology innovator, today announced significant investment over the past year in both client service offerings and its customer success team. With more than $1M invested in enhanced tools, resources, and support, Chime continues to prioritize customer service as a company objective. Over the past twelve months, Chime tripled its customer success team, hiring not only tech support and digital marketing experts, but experienced real estate professionals as well, to deliver the highly customized service agents, teams and brokerages need to more effectively serve their clients. With a history of listening and responding to customer needs, Chime continues its mission to build a world class customer service organization, dedicated to serving the needs of real estate professionals. To learn more about Chime, visit HERE .



According to NAR research , more than 40% of firms report “keeping up with technology” is their primary challenge in 2022. With this in mind Chime hired a number of new positions over the past year including digital marketing analysts, customer success managers, onboarding specialists, and tech support. Dedicated to helping customers fully maximize their investment in the platform, Chime offers a robust library of easy to use, practical resources, and personalized 1:1 service to help agents more effectively identify, nurture, and convert leads for increased business.

As a result of continued investment, Chime today reports an onboarding customer satisfaction (CSAT) score of over 90 and tech support CSAT score of over 88. With a current time to first response rate at less than 30 minutes, nearly 80% faster than the average technology company response rate, Chime will launch enhanced support options including chat in the coming months and continues to actively hire customer success resources. Check out Chime’s many job opportunities HERE .

Chime also rolled out a new customer success management platform to provide deeper insight into customer profiles and history. Armed with this insight, agents are empowered to proactively deliver more personalized service, identify red flags, and address potential issues. The new platform will also include bolstered Help Center options including a “Show Me” feature, guided video tutorials, expanded self-help options, and extended professional service offerings. Collectively, these significant investments underscore the company’s commitment to helping customers overcome legacy fear and uncertainty regarding technology and deliver stellar customer service in 2022 and beyond.

“Our customers are our #1 priority, and we are dedicated to investing in the resources they need to be successful,” said Steven Lopez, vice president, customer success, Chime. “We will continue to expand our customer success team, library of practical resources, and innovative tech tools to provide the high touch service and support real estate professionals need to effectively compete in today’s dynamic market.”

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an award-winning real estate technology innovator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Our AI-powered platform empowers real estate professionals, teams, and brokerages with the tools they need to automate lead generation operations, drive conversions, and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. (RENN). For more information, visit www.chime.me/ .