Lincoln Tech Introduces Dental Assistant Training at Iselin, NJ Campus

Parsippany, NJ, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, announces the introduction of a Dental Assisting career training program at the Iselin, NJ campus. Set to address a projected gap of more than 14,000 job openings in New Jersey*, the program is the fourth option for healthcare education at the central New Jersey location along with Medical Assisting, Practical Nursing and Patient Care Technician training.

“We know that in New Jersey, the market for Dental Assistants is strong,” says Lincoln Tech President and CEO Scott Shaw. “The shortage of qualified Dental Assistant candidates is a prominent part of the overall hiring crisis in the healthcare industry, and we look forward to helping address that need.”

The Iselin campus is the third Lincoln Tech campus to offer Dental Assistant career training, joining locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The Certificate-granting program can be completed in approximately 12 months, with day and evening scheduling options available.

Students will receive 960 instructional hours, including an internship in a general dental practice or a specialty practice such as Orthodontics, Periodontics, Endodontics, Prosthodontics, Oral Surgery or Pediatric Dentistry. Course topics include Infection Control, Chairside Assisting, Dental Radiography, Restorative Procedures and Prosthetics, and Dental Health and Specialties.

Upon graduation, students will be eligible to sit for the Dental Assisting National Board Exams in Radiography Health and Safety, Infection Control, and General Chairside Assisting. Successful completion of the exams will qualify students to pursue Dental Assisting careers across a wide range of settings, and Lincoln Tech’s Career Services Department will help connect qualified graduates with potential employers.

Lincoln Tech’s Iselin campus also offers career training in Computer & Network Support Technology.

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2020-2030 and are current as of January 18, 2022.

