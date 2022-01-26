Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of BellRing Brands, Inc. on Behalf of BRBR Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

| Source: Kaskela Law Kaskela Law

Radnor, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has commenced an investigation of BellRing Brands, Inc. (“BellRing”) (NYSE: BRBR) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether BellRing and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with recent corporate actions, and whether BellRing shareholders have been harmed as a result of such actions. 

Current BellRing shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/bellring-brands-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. 

CONTACT: 

Adrienne Bell, Esq. 
Abell@kaskelalaw.com 
KASKELA LAW LLC 
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100 
Newtown Square, PA 19073 
(888) 715 – 1740 
(484) 229 – 0750 
 www.kaskelalaw.com 

 


Tags

Class Action