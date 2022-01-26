Sipp Industries Announces New Interim Chief Executive Officer Jakob Jorgensen

COSTA MESA, CA, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: SIPC), a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing, and distribution of commercial and consumer products in the cannabis industry, announces the appointment of new Interim Chief Executive Officer, Jakob Jorgensen. Nick Pelletiere will remain as a board director of Sipp Industries.

Jorgensen has nine years of management experience with recreational and medicinal cannabis markets in the states of Nevada, Pennsylvania, Washington, Colorado, California and Oklahoma. He has vast knowledge in opening and managing high volume dispensaries, designing and managing C1D1 extraction/lab manufacturing facilities, isolation/micronization of cannabinoids, custom formulation building and SOP implementation for all aspects of the cannabis industry, and designing/building and managing large scale indoor-outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities.

In 2020, Jorgensen became a founding member and director of operations for Tulsa-based JJTB LLC, aka Calypso Extracts, as well as co-founded Green Thumb Beverages, which is partnered with one of the largest distributors in Oklahoma - Argent Cannabis.

The process Jorgensen implemented at both Calypso Extracts and Green Thumb Beverages has new innovative technologies allowing for the complete micronization of cannabinoids down to atom sized droplets. This creates a truly water-soluble nano emulsion that is fast acting and incredibly potent. Other projects include developing game-changing formulations for the beverage industry with profiles such as CBC, CBG, CBN, D8, CBDQ, and THCV.

Sipp Industries recently acquired a minority stake with an option to acquire additional interest in Calypso Extracts. The companies will collaborate to grow the Oklahoma cannabis markets as well as expand its footprint to Texas, California, Nevada, and the East Coast.

Sipp Industries believes the appointment of Jakob Jorgensen will bring instant value to shareholders as the Company continues to evolve and transform itself into a disruptive cannabis manufacturing company.

Calypso is scheduled to produce and launch three innovative nano emulsion products next month: White Lightning Syringes, Thunder Drops, and Fire Water Shots.

About Sipp Industries, Inc.:

Sipp Industries is a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products in the cannabis industry.

About Calypso Extracts:

Calypso Extracts is an Oklahoma-based manufacturer of hemp and cannabis products based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Using our unique proprietary nano emulsified process, we render all of our products with higher bioavailability than any of our competitors. We do it for one reason, and that’s to provide the people of Oklahoma with the highest quality products at the best prices. Each of our products is handcrafted and formulated for your specific experience and medical needs. From our ingredients to our processes, we strive to consistently be a cut above the rest.

