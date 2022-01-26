Canned Seafood Market to reach US$ 82.1 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global canned seafood market size is expected to surpass US$ 82.1 Bn by 2032. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at 8.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.



Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 36.8 Bn Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD 82.1 Bn Global Growth Rate 8.3% Forecast Period 2022-2032

According to the report, the rising demand for seafood will stoke growth in the market. The report offers an executive-level blueprint of the market, covering key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11047

It includes in-depth insights into the canned seafood market. Some of these are:

The estimated value of the market was at US$ 36.4 Bn in 2022. Through the course of the report’s forecast period, the market is exhibited to show a steady pace of growth.

Regionally, Asia Pacific has emerged as a key market backed by rising demand in China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

North America and Europe will remain steady as key markets for canned seafood.

Canned tuna segment expected to show growth at an impressive rate over the forecast period.

Key players are likely to focus on advanced technologies stay relevant in developed markets.



“Canned seafood market in Asia Pacific is currently picking pace on account of the rising demand for ready-to-eat food in the region. One of the key reasons favouring increased sales of ready-to-eat food and canned is that they offer a higher shelf-life,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Rising Popularity of Seafood Boosts Overall Adoption of Canned Seafood

The demand for seafood has considerably risen in the last few years. The market owes much of this to the increasing awareness among consumers about health benefits of seafood. Canned seafood offers the goodness of fresh seafood packed and ready-to-eat for better convenience. Furthermore, canning seafood extends their shelf-life. These factors together work in favour of the expansion of the canned foods market.

In the coming years, the trade of seafood is expected to rise, especially on account of the rising demand in emerging nations across Asia Pacific. As a result of this, the canned seafood market is forecast to rise at a steady pace through the forecast period.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11047

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading players operating in the canned seafood market are High Liner Foods, Oceana group, Mazetta Company, Gomes da Costa, Tri Marine International, CamilAilmentos, and Mark Foods Inc.

Competition in the canned seafood market is mostly concentrated in Asia Pacific. The region boasts the presence of some of the most renowned domestic and global companies. In order to gain a competitive edge, the players in this market primarily focus on offering superior product quality at reduced costs. In addition to this, they are using advanced technologies to carve a niche in the industry.

Scope Of Report

Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 36.8 Bn Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD 82.1 Bn Global Growth Rate 8.3 % Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis MT for Volume and USD Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and MEA Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, GCC countries, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, Region Key Companies Profiled Nueva Pescanova

Marine Harvest ASA

Thai Union Frozen Products

Royal Greenlands Request Customization@ Available upon Request

Get Valuable Insights into Canned Seafood Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global canned seafood market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2022 and 2032. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. In terms of product the market covers caviar, mackerel, salmon, sardine, tuna, and other.

Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, independent grocery, stores, specialty stores, and online retail. Regionally, the global market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Sugar-Free Sweets Market: Sugar-free sweets are made with natural sugar and without preservatives. Sugar-free sweets manufacturers also claims kosher-certified gelatin to guarantee transparency in tracing and comfort ethical disquiets.

Low Fat Butter Market: Low fat butter contains stanols and plant sterols which actively block the absorption of cholesterol, making low fat butter much healthier alternative to regular butter.

Flax Protein Market: Global flax protein market has gained a huge momentum over the historical years on the back increasing demand for functional food source and healthy diets.

Polydextrose Ingredients Market: Polydextrose is a low calorie, low glycemic and sugar free carbohydrate that has varieties of functional properties which includes high water solubility, prebiotic properties, and decreases total cholesterol levels in blood serum.

Concentrated Whey Market: The extraction of concentrated whey protein is different than isolated whey protein, when processed, 80% of content is made up of the slower-digesting casein proteins & remaining 20% of the protein in milk is whey.

Whole Milk Powder Market: Whole milk powder (WMP) is procured through spray drying and evaporation processes, by removal of water from pasteurized, homogenized whole milk.

Anise Extract Market: The plant is widely cultivated and its extract is used to flavour drinks such as hot chocolate or coffee and also used in baked goods.

Vegetable Shortening Market: Rising demand for low calorie food products is expected to create business opportunities for vegetable shortening market players.

Vegan Sauces Market: Over the past decade, many variants of vegan and plant based products such as burgers, nuggets, and many more were launched.

Seitan Powder Market: Seitan Powder comprises of hydrated gluten, high amount of proteins and minerals and low carbohydrates and fat content which makes it a nutritious food.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/canned-seafood-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/canned-seafood-market



