OnXRP and Cemtrex Announce Partnership To Further Develop The onXRP.COM Platform

Brooklyn, NY, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- onXRP.com, a leading technology and content platform which provides user-driven innovation to the XRP Ledger (XRPL), and CXR, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), today announced that they will be partnering up to create a set of modular extensions that will help further develop the onXRP ecosystem.



Cemtrex is a multifaceted technology company pushing innovation in the realms of the Internet of Things (IoT), machine vision & artificial intelligence, security, and augmented & virtual reality. As such, the company is well equipped to further develop and support the onxrp.com ecosystem.

In light of this partnership, Kaj Leroy, CEO of onXRP.com said, “In order to provide our modular platform with the necessary technological inputs, it became apparent that we needed an industry leading organization with a diversified set of development branches. We quickly came to the conclusion that CXR, who has a team of over 300 designers and developers with many awards under their belt, would be the perfect company to partner-up with. We are excited to embark on this journey with them. We aim to compete with power houses like OpenSea, Immutable X or Rarible. Therefore a partner like CXR is important.”

Cemtrex’s Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil commented, “We love the vision of onXRP and the team couldn’t be more excited to build on the XRPL to develop XRPL NFT-supporting technology that strives to be the first of its kind on this Blockchain. With increasing market adoption around crypto economies - the metaverse, blockchain and NFTs are rapidly becoming the new internet. As a creative technology lab, CXR is designing and developing at the forefront of all these technologies and well equipped to help organizations like onXRP define the future of some of the biggest changes to the internet economy in the last 30 years."

In a quickly moving and changing industry, CXR’s design capabilities and blockchain development experience will allow onXRP to scale effectively and efficiently while maintaining quality of product through necessary rapid iterations.

About onXRP.com

onXRP is a technology company driving innovation on the XRPL through the integration of a Decentralized Exchange, an NFT Marketplace and other community-centered services. It also produces and publishes content about the XRPL, NFTs and the crypto industry as a whole to educate the community and lower the barriers of entry for new blockchain entrants.

About Cemtrex