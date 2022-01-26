Real People Investment Holdings Limited changes its name to Evolution Credit Limited

Real People Investment Holdings Limited (the "Company") has changed its name to Evolution Credit Limited.

In connection with the Company's name change, the Real People group will rebrand its Real People Home Improvement Finance business to Evolution Finance and Real People Life will become Evolution Life. The rebranding will not include the debt collection business DMC Debt Management.

The Company's NOK Bonds with ISIN NO0010689342 and SEK Bonds with ISIN SE0005392560 admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Bond Market will continue to be traded under their existing short names RPIH NOK and RPIH SEK, respectively.

As from 28 January 2022, the address of the Company's web page will be www.evolution.za.com.

For further information, please contact:

Carmen Taylor, Head of Governance and Secretarial

+27 82 772 5481, carmen.taylor@evolution.za.com

