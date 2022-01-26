Healthy Extracts Secures Two-Year Extension for Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ Exclusivity in U.S. and Canada, Supporting Continued Rapid Sales Ramp Up

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has secured a contract extension from Herbal & Antioxidant Derivatives, S.r.l. to exclusively market Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ in the U.S. and Canada until December 31, 2023.



Backed by clinical testing, Healthy Extracts is the only authorized company in these countries to distribute and manufacture the highest strength Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit with 47% BPF (bergamot-derived polyphenolic fraction) potency. This compares to Healthy Extracts closest competitor at only 38% BPF.

Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit formulations also contain the only citrus bergamot extracts approved by the prestigious Academia Del Bergamotto in Reggio Calabria, Italy.

“This renewed exclusivity provides us a major competitive advantage and supports our continued ramp up in sales across our portfolio of naturally formulated, clinically proven supplements that support heart health,” stated Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts. “This includes the sales of our two new high-potency natural formulations containing this exclusive Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit.

“Combined with our expanding sales channels, including Amazon where we have become a very active seller, we remain on course for at least 100% organic revenue growth in 2022.”

Backed by more than 17 published clinical trials, citrus bergamot has been shown to improve heart health, support immune response, and address metabolic syndrome. Healthy Extracts Citrus Bergamot has been clinically shown to naturally reduce cholesterol by lowering LDL and increasing HDL.

According to the CDC, nearly 94 million adults aged 20 years or older in the U.S. have high cholesterol levels which puts them at risk of heart disease. An estimated 35 million people are prescribed statins each year in just the U.S., many of whom experience negative side effects.

A clinical study demonstrated that the BPF contained in Healthy Extracts’ proprietary Citrus Bergamot formulations can significantly enhance the beneficial effects of rosuvastatin, one of the most prescribed drugs for reducing cardiometabolic risk.

Healthy Extracts Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit formulations include CLINICAL IMMUNE™, HER HEART™, CHOLESTEROL COMMAND™, PRO+™, SPORTS HEART™ and MEGA+O™. They are all vegan friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, fully organic and made and tested in certified U.S. facilities.

Healthy Extracts recently reported preliminary unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Gross revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to total approximately $770,000, up 72% sequentially and up more than 519% over the same year-ago quarter, with gross margin expected to exceed 65%. Revenue for the full year is expected to total approximately $1.7 million, increasing 31%.

The company’s products address the fast-growing global heart-health supplement market which reached $16.6 billion in 2020, according to ResearchAndMarkets. It is projected to grow at 5.9% compounded annual growth rate to $24.8 billion by 2027.

To learn more about and Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot and other products, go to bergametna.com and tryubn.com .

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.™

