StorageVault Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that, further to its December 8, 2021 news release, StorageVault’s common shares, its 5.75% senior unsecured hybrid debentures and its 5.50% senior unsecured hybrid debentures will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) at the opening on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, under the symbols SVI, SVI.DB and SVI.DB.B, respectively. As a result of the graduation to the TSX, such securities will be voluntarily de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the TSX. Holders of such securities are not required to take any action in connection with the graduation to the TSX.



Celebrating this corporate milestone, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, Steven Scott, CEO, Iqbal Khan, CFO and the StorageVault team will join Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services, TSX, to celebrate StorageVault’s graduation to the TSX and open the market.



About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 230 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 197 of these locations with over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 10.8 million rentable square feet on over 630 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

