DTE Energy invests $2.2 billion with Michigan businesses in 2021

DETROIT, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today announced it invested $2.2 billion with Michigan businesses in 2021, creating and sustaining more than 10,000 jobs across the state.

DTE has invested nearly $16 billion with Michigan-based vendors since 2010, creating and sustaining 54,000 Michigan jobs. The company invests five times more with local businesses than it did a decade ago.

In addition to Michigan investment, at the same time, DTE is increasing spending with suppliers owned by women, minorities, veterans, and members of the LGBT community. Recently, DTE also expanded its diverse supplier outreach to include disability-owned businesses. In 2021, the company spent more than $715 million with certified diverse suppliers and $820 million with businesses located in Detroit.

“Doing business in the communities we serve helps Michigan companies grow and puts people to work,” said Jaspreet Singh, Corporate Services vice president. “We’re committed to improving people’s lives with our energy. That fuels our passion for giving local and diverse suppliers new opportunities to succeed.”

DTE partners with businesses throughout Michigan:





Southeast Michigan and Metro Detroit : DTE bought $1.7 billion in goods and services from more than 1,200 companies, generating and supporting nearly 7,800 jobs. Nearly half – $820 million – was sourced from companies based in Detroit.

: DTE bought $1.7 billion in goods and services from more than 1,200 companies, generating and supporting nearly 7,800 jobs. Nearly half – $820 million – was sourced from companies based in Detroit. West Michigan: DTE spent $97 million with 200 companies, creating and sustaining nearly 450 jobs.

DTE spent $97 million with 200 companies, creating and sustaining nearly 450 jobs. Northeast and Northwest Michigan: DTE invested $17 million with nearly 144 companies, positively impacting about 70 jobs.

DTE invested $17 million with nearly 144 companies, positively impacting about 70 jobs. South Michigan: DTE partnered with more than 300 companies, spending $222 million and adding or maintaining about 1,000 jobs.

DTE partnered with more than 300 companies, spending $222 million and adding or maintaining about 1,000 jobs. Central Michigan: DTE invested $46 million with more than 90 companies, creating and sustaining about 200 jobs.

DTE invested $46 million with more than 90 companies, creating and sustaining about 200 jobs. Thumb Region: DTE spent $103 million with nearly 130 companies, positively impacting about 475 jobs.

DTE spent $103 million with nearly 130 companies, positively impacting about 475 jobs. Upper Peninsula: DTE partnered with more than 40 businesses, spending $10 million and generating and supporting 45 jobs.





DTE is a founding member of Pure Michigan Business Connect, a public-private initiative that encourages businesses to buy from Michigan vendors and connects local companies with in-state opportunities. DTE requires that all new contract bids include at least two Michigan companies.

For Detroit-based Williams Electric, a strategic partnership opened the door for new growth opportunities with DTE. Williams is an electrical contractor and certified diverse supplier with eight employees. The company helps DTE improve and maintain the underground electrical system. They work closely with Motor City Electric, a larger DTE supplier. DTE encourages suppliers like Motor City Electric to embrace a commitment to supplier diversity.

“We’ve been in business 16 years, we’re committed to quality and we work with the trades, so we bring that strength to our projects,” said Williams Electric Owner Rodney Williams. “When it makes sense, Motor City reaches out to us and we bid on projects along with them. It gets us to the table a lot more effectively than if we were just out here trying to bid on projects all on our own.”

The recent contract with DTE has enabled Williams Electric to hire an additional staff member and purchase new equipment. They are also bringing on more temporary skilled labor from the local union hall.

In 2021, DTE captured 10 industry-wide supplier diversity achievement awards, including the National Minority Supplier Development Council Class II Corporation of the Year. DTE has earned more than 40 supplier diversity industry awards since 2018.

“We believe we’re at our best when our suppliers reflect the diversity of our customer base,” said Singh. “That’s why we seek out diverse small and medium businesses and connect them with new growth opportunities. We’ve replicated this success over and over again to generate thousands of jobs across our state.”

Michigan companies interested in learning about bid opportunities at DTE can find more information at dteenergy.com/supplychain.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy, and facebook.com/dteenergy.

Attachment