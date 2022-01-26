Beeactiv Brands Launches The Crypto Gummies Variety Pack And Selects Dash Cryptocurrency For Payments

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Beeactiv Brands, led by Alisha “Bee” Forrester Scott, is set to disrupt the CBD industry with the launch of a new product - Crypto Gummies Variety Pack. Crypto Gummies are organic made, vegan, real fruit gummies with 0% THC Hemp oil distillates CBD, CBG, and CBN. These vegan CBD gummies, initially designed for stay-at-home communities, can be purchased in cryptocurrency. Crypto Gummies launches in partnership with Dash, one of the most mature payments-focused cryptocurrencies on the market.

“We have done our research and we know that consumers now “Demand Better Gummies.” When Hemp CBD gummies are improved and formulated for flavor and well-being, the number of people positively impacted by gummies is limitless. Pandemic shutdowns proliferated work-from-home communities and there are now countless remote workers. Members of these groups often already invest and transact in digital assets. By selling effective gummies with a purpose, to support the daily lifestyles of work-from-home communities, the Crypto Gummies Variety Pack was created. Additionally, every bottle sold raises funds for bee habit restoration and community education projects,” says Beeactiv Brands’ CEO, Alisha “Bee” Forrester Scott.

The intersections of 0% THC Hemp products and vegan chewable products have been described as the fastest-growing product trend in the vegan and Hemp markets. A recent report by Grandview Research put the value of the global therapeutic jellies and gummies market at $13.9 billion in 2018. FutureKind.com also reported that vegans in the US accounted for around 2% of the population in 2019, with sales of [vegan and] plant-based foods valued at around $4.5 billion. This represents an increase of over 30% in 2017. Several brands have emerged in recent times to meet the increasing demand for US federally-approved Hemp oil products. However, many Hemp oil gummies brands use low-dose distillates, leaving consumers without the broad range of benefits which can come from such oil. The higher concentration of Hemp oils differentiates Beeactiv Brands’ Crypto Gummies Variety Pack from other similar products.

The Crypto Gummies Variety Pack has three varieties: BlueRaz Rescue, an “anytime” gummy with the world's highest dose of CBD in a vegan real fruit gummy at 100mg per piece, Energy Berry, a "daytime" gummy containing CBG and a gentle boost of green caffeine from unroasted organic coffee beans, and Sleepy Watermelon, a “nighttime” gummy primarily consisting of CBN, and also with CBD and CBG.

Crypto Gummies Variety Pack is aligned with Dash to bring wider attention to the benefits of transacting with cryptocurrency. Interested persons can use Dash cryptocurrency to purchase a Crypto Gummies Variety Pack and get Instant “Dashback Rewards.” Dash is one of the longest standing cryptocurrency projects in the world and is best known for its focus in payments. Dash is among the fastest, most secure, and affordable cryptocurrencies for transactions. Today, Dash can be spent at over 155,000 stores in the United States alone and tens of thousands more across the globe. Dash Core Group's Business Development Manager, Omar Hamwi shared, “We are excited to announce this partnership with Crypto Gummies. Working in the fast-paced, 24/7 crypto space can take a toll on the body and mind. Crypto Gummies was initially created to address said toll for the crypto industry." The Dash team witnessed the popularity of the gummies firsthand. "During a major conference, a friend of our team provided samples and bottles for purchase. Crypto enthusiasts would stop by, grab a sample, and leave. The next hour, we'd see them again, back to buy a bottle for themselves. The entire shipment of Crypto Gummies bottles sold out within the first day of the conference. We absolutely knew we wanted to be the first cryptocurrency partner of Crypto Gummies.”

“There is a lack of knowledge when it comes to topics like soil, food supply, pollination, and how bees make our lives more flavorful and beautiful. We are collaborating with vegan gummies producer Reserve Infusibles and Dash digital cash. Reserve Infusibles scrutinizes all Crypto Gummies with third-party testing to prove safety and effectiveness before they are bottled. Among the first in the gummies marketplace, Crypto Gummies are now purchasable with Dash digital cash. Dash is a digital asset ideal for online payments and transactions at over 150,000 locations in the US. Whenever paying for Crypto Gummies with Dash, you will earn Dashback Rewards.” - Forrester Scott.

In addition to delivering a premium experience to consumers with the three formulations in each Crypto Gummies bottle, all of which do not contain any detectable traces of THC, the initiative also has an environmental side to it. Beeactiv Brands aims to help save bees with the sale of the product helping to raise funds for the restoration of bee habitats and community education projects.

For more information about Crypto Gummies Variety Pack and to purchase the product, visit - www.OfficialCryptoGummies.com and YouTube.