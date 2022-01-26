REPX Selects WISeKey’s WISeID Technology to Secure its Applications for the Sports Fans Ecosystems

Geneva, London – January 26, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, blockchain and IoT company, announces the signing of a strategic partnership with The Reputation Exchange Plc. (“REPX”), a leading electronic payment and digital ecosystem fintech. REPX, through products and a series of technologically advanced applications – all based on registered patents – and an innovative business model, allows sports clubs, entertainment and sports stars, celebrities, influencers, brands and cities with high tourist appeal to have their own personalized prepaid credit card.

Along with a special App that allows them to connect with their followers, this innovative product boasts a significant potential increase in fan engagement. Reaching its target of nearly half a billion fans in soccer and sports, REPX has already signed partnerships with 15 top football clubs of international relevance, and they expect to be listed on the London Stock Exchange in a couple of weeks.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s CEO noted, “The collaboration with REPX reinforces our common objectives of providing secured digital identity verification and KYC solutions that keeps fans engaged with their sports teams, celebrities, influencers and brands, through applications and credit cards.”

Francesco De Leo, Repx Director noted, “The growth potential of social networks as platforms that allow fans to purchase branded products and services, including credit cards, from their favorite clubs and the number of followers of top clubs such as Real Madrid, ACMilan, As Roma, Torino, that have already signed with REPX, opens new market opportunities in the digital transformation of financial services.”

WISeID is a trusted identity platform and service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP, SSO, MFA and digital certificate for strong authentication.

About REPX

REPX is a fintech revolutionizing traditional banking by combining technology and the passion of billions of fans worldwide with Social Media. REPX allows sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovatively connect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards and digital products. REPX’s portfolio of partners and brands creates maximum engagement of the social generation through electronic payments. Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at www.therepx.com

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE. WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

