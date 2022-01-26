Koreconx Partners With LSI Emerging Medtech Summit 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KoreConX is pleased to announce its partnership with LSI Emerging Medtech Summit 2022, which will be held March 15-18, 2022, in Dana Point, California, USA. This is a major event managed by Life Science Intelligence (LSI) in the Medtech environment and will bring together investors, strategic partners, and experts within the Medtech, Life Sciences ecosystem.

Oscar A Jofre, Co-founder and CEO of KoreConX, highlights the importance of this partnership and event to the sector: "We at KoreConX are delighted to be part of this huge event focused on an industry that is flourishing like Medtech. This sector is critical to saving lives with its innovative solutions and healthcare impact. We are confident that this particular segment will reap the biggest benefits from Regulation A+, and we are honored to sponsor this summit. Also, we will be there in-person for the first time after two years, so we are more than excited to join LSI and our partners to be part of this."

"A major current trend in the medtech industry is the democratization of capital through programs like Reg A+. We are embarking during a monumental time where we can finally achieve this grand goal and bring companies to market that have a fundamental impact in our lives," says Scott Pantel, CEO of Life Science Intelligence.

This event will also feature the participation of an icon of the JOBS Act movement, David Weild IV, considered the "Father of the JOBS Act". He will be giving a keynote address to stimulate and encourage everyone in this industry who wants to raise money using Regulation A+.

LSI is part of the Medtech ecosystem of KoreConX's partners focused on Life Sciences companies. They are an essential part of this vertical, as they offer valuable insights to help investors and executives make decisions based on data provided by their team of market researchers, economists, and analysts.

LSI Emerging Medtech Summit 2022 will take place March 15-18, 2022, and attendees can participate in person or online. KoreConX will be represented by its Co-founder and CEO, Oscar A Jofre, its Chief Scientist & CTO, Dr. Kiran Garimella, and its CRO, Peter Daneyko. Visit their website for more information: https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform that manages private companies' capital market activity and stakeholder communications. With an innovative approach and to ensure compliance with securities regulations and corporate law, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies to the capital markets and now secondary markets. Additionally, investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms, all leverage our eco-system solution.

