iDirect Government Appoints New Board Members for 2022

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government, is beginning the new year with new board of director members. Joining the iDirectGov board are experienced technology, defense and industry leaders David Aronoff, Jill Kale and Mitch Herbets who will advise the company as it enters its 15th year.



“The addition of these new board members marks a significant move for iDirectGov’s advancement as it adds strategic and diversified expertise to our board in both the technology and operational arenas,” said John Ratigan, president of iDirect Government. “We welcome all three board members and look forward to their counsel as we continue to execute on our strategic plan and drive growth.”

The board members’ diverse proficiencies and knowledge will be invaluable as iDirectGov expands its product portfolio and grows as a company.

Aronoff is an experienced board director and venture capital managing partner. He is a successful technology entrepreneur and recognized expert in SaaS, cloud, cybersecurity and enterprise software, including the defense and telecommunications markets. He has been a director on more than 25 technology company boards, bringing expertise on product and competitive strategy, risk, human resources, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, among other areas. Since 2015, Aronoff has been a director on the board of Draper Laboratory, Inc., which has annual revenues of $625 million. Aronoff is a trustee on the University of Vermont Board, on the board of directors of Combined Jewish Philanthropies, and a member of the Global Cyber Institute Advisory Board.

Kale brings a distinctive and impressive background in business growth and financial results to iDirectGov’s board, having served in a variety of leadership positions, most recently as sector president of the $800 million acquisition and divestiture (A&D) company Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES). At Cobham, she contributed to double digit growth and led the largest portfolio in the business. She is experienced in managing a company operating under U.S. government Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence (FOCI) mitigation agreement, and has built strong relationships at the Defense Counterintelligence Security Agency at various levels. She has led large and complex portfolios and has served in leadership roles at Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems.

Herbets’ experience includes serving as chairman and outside director of companies operating under U.S. government FOCI mitigation agreements. In all cases, he actively provides advice and guidance on all subjects to senior management as well as establishes and manages corporate governance. He has worked with Thales Defense & Security, Inc., Photonis Defense, Inc., Orolia Defense & Security and Wireless Telecom Group. He serves as a member of the advisory councils of Lehigh University Engineering College and its Electrical and Computer Engineering Department. He is a retired Army veteran who has served as captain with the U.S. Army Signal Corps.

"As we welcome our new board members, we have a deep and whole-hearted appreciation for our outgoing board members’ expert guidance and direction over their tenures,” said Ratigan. “Our new board members’ well-defined business experiences are a good fit with our business, and their strong corporate governance credentials will enhance our vision for iDirectGov as we celebrate 15 years of operations and move into this new year that will bring new rewards and opportunities.”

iDirect Government, LLC, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government's advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Building on more than 15 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 18 years. All its employees are U.S. citizens, with a third being U.S. military veterans and more than 60% holding U.S. security clearances.

iDirect Government's specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States.

