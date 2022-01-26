Wazoku Cited in Gartner Market Guide for Innovation Management Tools

LONDON, England, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation scale-up Wazoku has been cited in the Gartner Market Guide for Innovation Management Tools, 2021, the third time it has been recognised by Gartner in just five months

Authored by Nikos Drakos and Marty Resnick, the Gartner Market Guide for Innovation Management Tools aims to help application leaders better understand the market and make effective technology choices for their innovation acceleration programs.

The guide defines the innovation management tool market and outlines the direction in which it is headed. It then focuses on the vendors in the sector, of which Wazoku is cited as one of the main vendors.

"We have put great effort into making our innovation management software ready for the world's biggest enterprises and to see it acknowledged by Gartner is testament to that effort and focus," said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. "But what really sets our innovation management apart is its place within our broader Enterprise Innovation Platform. This is a unique market offering, helping enterprises all over the world to achieve sustainable innovation at scale."

Wazoku was previously cited in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Innovation Management Techniques, 2021, acknowledged in both the open innovation and idea management sections. Each section focused on a critical element of Wazoku's Enterprise Innovation Platform, the Open Innovation Marketplace and Innovation Management Software.

The Enterprise Innovation Platform includes Idea Management Software, an Open Innovation Marketplace and Innovation Consulting services. It is deployed by organisations including Shell, Enel, HSBC, Novartis, NASA and the MoD to crowdsource ideas and innovation.

It's an integrated proposition that is unique to Wazoku. The Open Innovation Marketplace element, with more than 500,000 experts, is now the world's most powerful open innovation community crowd and platform. This crowd of experts, entrepreneurs, CEOS, students, engineers, and more, has a success rate of 78%+ in solving challenges for enterprises.

Wazoku's enterprise suitability is further highlighted by its integrations with many enterprise applications, including Salesforce, Microsoft Teams and Jira. This ensures that innovation is front of mind for enterprises users and easily accessed within the tools they use each day.

"Innovation management tools are an important part of a 360-degree enterprise innovation offering," continued Simon Hill. "For Gartner to recognise us in this guide is wonderful, but of even greater importance is the impact we have on our clients. Sustainable innovation at scale is the cornerstone of any successful business in 2022, and that's something we aim to deliver every single day."

To download the Gartner Market Guide for Innovation Management Tools, 2021, please click here (Gartner subscription required).

-ends-

For further information about Wazoku, visit https://www.wazoku.com.

PR Contact:

Paul Allen - Rise PR

+ 44 (0) 7515 199 487 / paul@risepr.co.uk

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.