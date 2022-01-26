Onex to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results on February 25, 2022

All amounts in U.S. dollars

unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on February 25, 2022. A live broadcast of Onex’ webcast to discuss the results will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on February 25, 2022.

A link to the live webcast and the 90-day on-line replay will be available at www.onex.com/events-and-presentations.

