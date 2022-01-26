1606 Corp. announces Form S-1 declared effective by the SEC and will be attending the “TPE”

Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1606 Corp. announces that on January 22, 2022 the SEC declared effective a Form S-1. 1606 Corp. is in the process of completing the necessary forms required to file a Form 211 to receive a trading symbol.

Management will be visiting the upcoming 2022 Tobacco Plus Expo (TPE) Show in Las Vegas to survey products and meet with industry leaders. The company recently debuted its new product at the 2021 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), “TRUZRO”, a new pre-rolled hemp cigarette with zero nicotine, zero tobacco, and no hemp aroma at a low wholesale and retail price. “TRUZRO” was featured in NACS Magazine’s “Cool New Products.”.

“We are thrilled that the SEC has declared effected our Form S-1 and look forward to filing a Form 211 to obtain a trading symbol. Furthermore, I’m excited to be attending the Tobacco Plus Expo to advance our distribution efforts for TRUZRO our new smokable hemp pre-roll.” adds Greg Lambrecht CEO.

About 1606 Corp.

In April 2021, 1606 Corp. was spun off from Singlepoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING). 1606 continues to grow its online presence with increased recurring orders coming from customers throughout the US. Smokable-hemp market. Products can be found and bought at our website https://truzro.com/ and retail outlets throughout the country.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding sales, filing of a Form 211, and potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

