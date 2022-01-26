Puppet Announces New Global Channel Partner Program

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet , the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced a new competency-based global channel partner program for the company’s almost-200 worldwide channel partners that operate across 35 countries.



The new channel partner program will be competency-based, empowering more partners to act on behalf of Puppet to meet the needs of their shared customers. Puppet, in turn, will be able to leverage partnerships with unique competencies or specializations to extend its sales, engineering, and services teams. Given the complex business challenges Puppet’s products solve, this competency-based approach will be mutually beneficial to both Puppet and its partners, as channel partners are encouraged to achieve competencies that align with their unique value propositions and dovetail with their customers’ needs.

Additionally, Puppet is expanding its partner ecosystem and extending program benefits to even more partners by altering its pricing structure and by making it easier for resellers to onboard and maintain an active status year over year.

“This is a very exciting time for Puppet. With our new competency-based program, we are well-equipped to expand our capabilities and meet channel partners with the insights and options they want and need,” said Paul Heywood, Chief Revenue Officer at Puppet. “Puppet’s ideal channel partner truly understands the needs of our customers and has the technical expertise to act as their trusted advisor. We’re excited to set a strong foundation for the channel and offer new products in the coming year.”

“As Puppet’s Public Sector Distributor and GSA contract holder, we are thrilled to support this initiative to expand the use and deployment of Puppet’s products in the Federal market,” said Will Jones, Senior Vice President of Virtualization Solutions at Carahsoft. “This partnership has been pivotal for both Puppet and Carahsoft, and we look forward to supporting our Public Sector customers and reseller partners with new opportunities in the DevSecOps space.”

"Automation is becoming increasingly important — not only for large companies but especially for small and medium-sized enterprises. Recurring tasks, as well as the lack of specialized personnel, can only be managed through automation," said Sebastian Scheuring, Board Member and CEO of bitbone. “Our partnership with Puppet is essential for us and this new program unites us even closer.”

Puppet partners with some of the world’s largest companies and government institutions. As enterprises increasingly digitize their operations and adopt hybrid, multi-cloud strategies, they also introduce the potential for vulnerability and complexity into their IT infrastructure. Puppet and its channel partners help organizations prioritize the security and compliance of their ever-evolving IT real estate, safeguarding critical infrastructure and applications.

Puppet will continue to invest in its various channel initiatives, including the upcoming launch of its new partner portal, co-marketing technology, and Puppet’s learning management system. Puppet’s partner kickoff is slated for the first half of 2022.

