BlueJeans by Verizon Selected by Canada’s NREN as Video Conferencing Platform of Choice for Hybrid Learning

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced BlueJeans by Verizon has been selected as the video conferencing provider of choice by Canada’s National Research and Education Network (NREN), the federation of research and education networks spanning 13 provinces and territories, and their federal partner, CANARIE.

Faced with the ongoing limitations of in-person instruction, Canada’s NREN has been focused on identifying tools and platforms to simplify the experience for both educators and students who are challenged by the new reality of learning, empowering all parties to maximize the potential of remote video learning. Educational institutions across Canada will now have access to BlueJeans’ secure video collaboration services and solutions, available in both French and English.

BlueJeans by Verizon is a premiere secure video conferencing solution and an integral part of the Advanced Communications portfolio within Verizon Business. It provides high-fidelity, HD audio and video to support any hybrid learning environment, and offers a rich set of distance learning features that help eliminate distractions, boost note-taking abilities, and improve group discussions. Students and teachers can take advantage of BlueJeans Rooms for in-class learning, BlueJeans Smart Meetings, and BlueJeans Events, which offer smart functionalities, including transcription features. Instructors can simultaneously enable remote interactivity through breakout rooms, in-chat polling and Q&A for students joining in the classroom or in real-time online.

“BlueJeans is dedicated to education and making it accessible to all, and we are honored to be selected as the video conferencing platform of choice by Canada’s NREN,” said Chris Lewter, VP and General Manager of BlueJeans by Verizon. “Working with our education partners to ensure their classrooms are set up for success so their students have the best, interactive, and collaborative experiences possible, has and will continue to be our main priority.”

“Our successful completion of a national procurement agreement for video conferencing is another milestone for the NREN,” says Bala Kathiresan, president and CEO at BCNET and Chair of the NREN Governance Committee. "Based on the outcome, we are pleased to recognize BlueJeans as a video conferencing platform of choice, which will ensure we are giving our students a secure hybrid and remote learning solution experience."

Canada’s NREN connects over 750 universities, colleges, CÉGEPs, research hospitals, government research labs, school boards, business incubators, and accelerators to each other and to data, technology, and colleagues around the world.

For more information on how BlueJeans can support your education and virtual and communication needs, visit https://www.bluejeans.com/use-cases/education .

