AirSkirts Opens Seed Round to Accelerate Growth

MONTVILLE CENTER, Conn., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSkirts today announced a seed funding round to accelerate the growth of its innovative lineup of inflatable RV skirt kits. Unlike traditional skirting methods that require drilling dozens of holes into the RV or messy DIY solutions, AirSkirts® is the first-ever inflatable RV skirt system to insulate campers. As the only skirting solution retailers can sell off-the-shelf, AirSkirts®' inflatable design succeeds where other skirting methods fail — providing a durable, easy-to-install insulation solution that is resistant to extreme weather. The modular design makes year-round RV life possible and fits any travel trailer, motorhome, fifth wheel or tiny house.

"Support from investors will help us take things to the next level. Together, we can bring much-needed climate tolerance solutions that will last for decades to the rapidly growing RV community," said Jim Phelan, founder and Managing Director of AirSkirts. "I created AirSkirts after several frustrating seasons in my Airstream and I'm convinced it offers the best protection for your RV."

Historically, RVers had limited and often time-consuming options to skirt their trailers. AirSkirts® has changed the game with the world's only inflatable design for year-round RV living that is installation-free and can be retailed at scale. The robust kit creates a large barrier of trapped air between two layers PVC that acts as an insulator. This prevents freezing pipes, retains heat, gives RVers warmer floors and saves on energy. Kits set up in under 30 minutes with ultra-durable, military-grade construction that requires no drilling of holes or messy homegrown solutions.

As the pandemic supercharged the RV lifestyle into a $20 billion industry, AirSkirts® propelled onto the scene at just the right time. The bootstrapped start-up's explosive growth combined with energy from new investors is setting up the company for the long haul. With over 11 million American households owning an RV and 1,000+ satisfied AirSkirts® customers around the U.S., the family owned and operated company aims to offer fresh products to support the RV lifestyle. Funding will be utilized to make inventory more robust, improve production and shipment logistics, and expand product development and marketing efforts.

To participate in this seed round, go to www.fundable.com/airskirts. For more information about AirSkirts, head to www.airskirts.com and check out the full lineup of skirting kits and components here. Follow @airskirts on social media.

ABOUT AIRSKIRTS:

In January 2020, Jim Phelan founded AirSkirts after several frustrating seasons with traditional skirting methods. A software architect by trade, he sold his home in Brooklyn, New York, and most of his possessions in 2016, and began living and traveling in his Airstream. AirSkirts' one-of-a-kind, patent-pending system prevents frozen pipes so you stay warmer, saves on energy costs, requires no installation, and fits any camper, RV, Fifth Wheel, travel trailer or motor coach. The family owned and operated small business is headquartered in Oakdale, Connecticut. The start-up is dedicated to creating cost-effective, innovative solutions for RVers.

