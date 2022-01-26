BetterVet Kicks off 2022 With Partnership, Expansion, and Merger News

Boston, MA, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kicking off 2022 where 2021 left off, BetterVet, the leader in mobile and virtual veterinary care, announces a flurry of activity with partnership programs, expansions, and acquisitions. This early year activity cements the company's growth strategy and positions the organization for a national growth surge over this coming year.

In partnership news, BetterVet has engaged the Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) to be their off-hours support in the Boston, Chicago, Denver, and South Florida markets. VEG will take ownership of all off-hours calls fielding concerns from pet parents and directing those clients to the next steps whether it’s an emergency room visit or a call back from a BetterVet doctor during hours of operation.



“VEG has revolutionized veterinary emergency medicine by taking customer service - for the pet, pet parent, and primary care veterinarians - to the next level and having a laser-sharp focus on ‘emergency care’,” said Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG. “By partnering with primary care veterinarians, like BetterVet, VEG continues to help people and their pets when they need it most.”

In addition to off-hours support, BetterVet has enhanced its arsenal of diagnostic tools by partnering with Butterfly Network, Inc. This technology provides the one-of-a-kind single probe, whole-body, multi-species ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ+ Vet to all staff veterinarians.

From a statement published in DVM 360, Dr. Dani Cimino, BetterVet’s Chief Veterinary Officer stated; “BetterVet provides expert veterinary services pet parents would typically find in a brick-and-mortar practice — and that includes diagnostic tools like ultrasound. With Butterfly iQ+ Vet, we’re able to get crucial information from inside the pet’s body and use it to make decisions in real-time. Plus, we can do this at home with less stress and anxiety for the pet and family.”

As BetterVet rounds out service offerings with support and equipment enhancement, the Company is thrilled to announce mergers with two highly respected practices:

All About Town Pet Housecalls led by Dr. Steven Teisch out of Lantana, Florida and

Eugene Mobile Veterinary Practices, led by Dr. Bonnie Burns Oberlander and Dr. Bryan Rensemaout of Eugene, Oregon

These mergers allow the BetterVet team to provide immediate care to the growing population in South Florida, and to introduce our world-class technology and care to more pet parents in the Pacific Northwest. The addition of Eugene brings BetterVet to a total of 13 US markets…and counting.

“The Eugene Mobile Veterinary Services (EMVS) has been providing exceptional medical care to our patients for over a decade,” said Dr. Bonnie Burns Oberlander, EMVS founder. “By joining forces with BetterVet, we have given ourselves and our patient community access to more resources and tools, allowing us to serve even more patients with the most current technologies. We are thrilled to be a part of the BetterVet family.”

Founded by industry-pioneer Bruce Herzfelder, along with former AVMA president, Dr. John de Jong, BetterVet is dedicated to providing a Fear Free approach to patient care, and hassle-free services to pet parents, bringing world-class veterinary care to pets where they are most comfortable, in their home. With the combination of technology, including virtual vet visits, real-time appointment scheduling via the website or mobile app, and an online pharmacy, along with the highly trained medical staff who balance science and compassion, BetterVet has raised the bar in veterinary care.

About BetterVet

BetterVet® founded in 2020, is leading the veterinary industry with its mobile, virtual, and Fear Free® approach to pet care. Combining technology with compassionate, world-class service, BetterVet delivers in-home pet care that leads with both science and heart. You can currently find BetterVet services in 13 major cities including Boston, Denver, Austin, and Chicago, or online at: www.bettervet.com.

