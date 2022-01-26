Latham Group, Inc. Expands to Loyalist Township in Canada with New Fiberglass Manufacturing Plant

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced the company is expanding its facilities to Loyalist Township in Ontario, Canada, in west of Kingston with a 148-acre fiberglass manufacturing plant. With the new facility, Latham will be able to serve markets in both the eastern half of Canada, as well as the northeast and upper Midwest of the United States, producing pools for the company’s fiberglass brands including Latham and Narellan Pools.



“We are excited to begin the construction of our new Kingston plant, which will be the largest fiberglass facility in our history,” said Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Latham. “This new facility will enable us to expand our capacity to meet the growing demand for our products as we drive the awareness of, and accelerate the material conversion to, fiberglass pools. We look forward to increasing our manufacturing capabilities in the Loyalist Township region to help scale our operations across North America and enhance our ability to offer homeowners our signature world-class products, while also creating new job opportunities for the Loyalist and Kingston community.”

“We are very pleased that Latham has chosen our community for the location of its new plant,” said Ric Bresee, Mayor of Loyalist Township and Warden of County of Lennox and Addington. “Economic development is a priority for the County of Lennox and Addington, and we believe this project will benefit the residents of Loyalist Township.”

“I would like to thank the Latham leadership team and the local Loyalist township for their continued support and commitment to this project, and for being valuable partners in working toward our long-term success,” said Sanjay Jain, Fiberglass Operations Director for Canada for Latham. “Loyalist Township is the ideal location for Latham’s new facility, with 40% of Canada’s population living within a 3-hour driving distance of the plant. With quick access to Highway 401, it makes servicing the Canadian and Northeast U.S. marketplace accessible and easy.”

Production at the new Latham facility is expected to begin in 2023. When running at full capacity, the Kingston plant will employ over 100 employees, creating a variety of jobs for members of the local Loyalist Township and surrounding areas. For more information on Latham’s fiberglass offerings, please visit https://www.lathampool.com/fiberglass-pools/.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across over 30 facilities.