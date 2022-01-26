CaymanVacation.com: Vacation Home Rentals Soar in the Cayman Islands as a Result of COVID-19

Grand Cayman, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tourism industry, like a lot of other industries, has suffered huge challenges and losses over the course of the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, for many places including the Cayman Islands, 2022 is looking to be a brighter, more promising year in terms of tourism and holiday rentals.

The COVID-19 vaccine is widely available on the Cayman Islands, and Phase 5 of the National Border Reopening Plan has come into effect as of 20th January on the Islands as the world slowly adjusts to the new normal.

Hope for holiday and vacation rentals

COVID-19 has certainly had a strong influence on how people from all over the world choose to travel. Specifically, the pandemic appears to have provoked a strong preference in the market for private vacation rentals rather than hotels and resorts.

After several lockdowns and a significant amount of time spent at home staring at the same four walls, more and more people are now opting to escape their home cities and countries to find solace in nature or even travel to see family members they’ve had to stay apart from because of the pandemic as restrictions start to ease.

The travel industry has seen an increased demand in private vacation rentals in more rural areas rather than busy resorts and hotels in urban areas, as people are understandably trying to avoid crowds as much as possible. There is a need for open rural spaces and quieter, sanitized accommodation with more private facilities like full kitchens and convenient, safe services.

The Cayman Islands are renowned for offering a quiet, laid-back vacation atmosphere, making them a perfect choice for those seeking a likely escape from the stresses of the last couple of years. The Cayman Islands are also famous for their spectacular beaches, tranquil waters and quaint charm, allowing vacationers to enjoy a relaxing, rejuvenating getaway whether alone or with family or friends. Staying at Cayman Islands villas or other private accommodation means that you can be largely self-sufficient either on a solo trip or in a family or friendship bubble, which is a huge bonus given the current cautious circumstances.

Why book with CaymanVacation.com?

CaymanVacation.com has over 300 of the finest Cayman Islands rentals on offer including condos on Seven Mile Beach, private villas, and exclusive luxury estate homes. These carefully-selected properties meet the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism stringent health cleaning protocols, so there’s no need to worry about sanitation during your stay (unlike in hotels where a high turnover and fast cleaning methods are the norm).

Guests can enter the properties by contactless methods, and booking your perfect Grand Cayman vacation rental is effortless with access to real-time reservations from any device and handy telephone consultations if you need advice on finding the perfect property for your desired location, budget and criteria. CaymanVacation.com conveniently allows you to book travel insurance, grocery delivery service, water sports activities, tours, personal in-villa chefs and other services when booking your accommodation. Head to the website today to find out more!

About CaymanVacation.com

CaymanVacation.com has been in business since 1989, providing personalized and professional services to over 100,000 satisfied vacation rental clients.

CaymanVacation.com is a licensed corporation in The Cayman Islands and approved travel agency with the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.

To find your perfect vacation rental, list a property, book activities, browse reviews or read more about travel advice to the Cayman Islands during COVID-19, please head on over to the website at https://caymanvacation.com/.

