Skyway and TruWeather Announce Strategic Partnership

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyway Technologies Corp. is excited to announce TruWeather Solutions as their newest strategic partner. Together, these companies will combine their high-tech traffic navigation systems and weather risk management products. This partnership will work to provide a standardized protocol by which autonomous aircraft within the urban air space can operate safely and more efficiently.

Skyway, an air traffic navigation Provider of Services for UAM (PSU), is on a mission to provide the critical foundation for autonomous aircraft and logistical services. TruWeather is a leading provider of weather data analytics and innovative weather risk management products with a focus on low-level aviation and ground transportation systems. Together, their mission is to create a safe, scalable infrastructure to support the millions of future airborne vehicles, and ensure a higher level of UAM operations with advanced logistical software.

"Skyway and TruWeather share a common thread by leading the conversation to help build a solid regulatory framework to enable safe and efficient operations," says Don Berchoff, CEO of TruWeather Solutions. "Weather remains a critical component in all flight operations. A data desert currently exists in low altitudes for advanced air mobility and uncrewed aircraft operations. We have been working hard to fill in the gaps."

"Low altitude weather will be key to a safe and reliable industry, getting this right will pave the way for UAM businesses to flourish more rapidly in the U.S. Airspace." - Clifford Cruz, CEO of Skyway

Skyway offers navigation services to Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) systems focused around autonomous aircraft. Accurate weather information at low altitudes will help Skyway's highly demanded routing and emergency services be more reliable in detecting hazardous situations for aircraft. Skyway will use weather information to better serve its customer base in vertiport operations and airspace authorization for eVTOL, eSTOL, and UAV aircraft.

Founded on over 40 years of experience across the aviation, logistics, and weather industries, TruWeather has been acknowledged as an expert in setting standards for the safe operation of Unmanned Aircraft Systems. The company provides the highest quality insights alongside excellent technical and operational forecasting support services. Their focus is on flight-time, battery life, and revenue generation per airframe—especially in edge-case circumstances. TruWeather's customized translation of real-time and predictive weather data into discrete workflow decision insights sharpens resource scheduling, planning, and mission execution resulting in safer, more productive operations and business success.

Working together, Skyway and TruWeather are on the path to becoming leaders in autonomous aircraft mobility and are looking forward to playing a part in paving the way to a fair, open market UAM economy within the United States.

________

Skyway is an air traffic navigation service provider for autonomous aircraft and Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) systems. They provide aircraft conflict resolutions, enhance adherence to federal, state, and local regulations, and provide additional emergency services as a Provider of Services for UAM (PSU).

TruWeather is a leading provider of weather data analytics and innovative weather risk management products centered on low-level aviation and ground transportation systems. With a focus on flight-time, battery life, and revenue generation per airframe, they provide high-quality insights through technical and operational forecasting support services.

Skyway Marketing Contact: Whitney Harris

Email: whitney@goskyway.com

Phone: 415.320.7601

Skyway Business Contact: Brain Brown

Email: brian@goskyway.com

Phone: 415.320.6773

TruWeather Marketing Contact: Lisa Tinnesz

Email: lisa.tinnesz@truweathersolutions.com

Phone: 877.878.9847

Related Images











Image 1: Skyway TruWeather Partnership









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment